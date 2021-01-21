Report: Anna Kendrick’s Boyfriend Too ‘Jealous, Controlling’

Were Anna Kendrick and her boyfriend Ben Richardson on the verge of breaking up? A tabloid claimed the couple were struggling in quarantine because of Richardson’s “jealous and controlling” ways. Gossip Cop decided to check back in with this rumor and see how the couple is doing today.
A report out of OK! last summer came with the headline, “Anna & Ben Headed For A Split?” The outlet insisted Anna Kendrick’s six-year relationship with British cinematographer Ben Richardson was in danger of coming to a swift end. A source informed the magazine that Kendrick “stayed with him mainly because this is the longest and most serious relationship she’s ever had.” But apparently, the Pitch Perfect actress has had enough of Richardson’s darker qualities.
The “insider” further revealed that Richardson “can get a little jealous and controlling, which Anna sees as a real turnoff.” Being stuck at home together through quarantine hasn’t helped tensions at all. “They’re just way too different to be put in close quarters together for such an extended period,” the tipster tutted before adding that “several of the actress’ pals” have predicted that she’s already reached her “breaking point.”
“For Anna,” the source divulged, “it must be like having a boss breathing down her neck.” As a result, the disreputable insider concluded, “Nobody would be surprised if they came out of this thing taking a break from their relationship.”
Anna Kendrick has kept her relationship with Ben Richardson low-key for years, and after reading this tawdry tabloid’s tall tale, it’s clear why she would want to keep her love life out of the limelight. In the months since this article was published, there hasn’t been word of a break-up or even tension between Kendrick and Richardson. Quarantine has stretched out for close to a year now, but the two lovebirds don’t seem any closer to calling it quits than they were when lockdown first began.
The tabloids have targeted Kendrick in the past, though none of them had stooped so low as to involve her boyfriend before. Most often, the supermarket gossip rags preferred to pair Kendrick up with her much more famous co-stars, all of whom were in happy, stable relationships that made the rumors ring hollow. For instance, a report out of Life & Style last year claimed Jessica Biel had forbidden her husband Justin Timberlake from hanging out with Kendrick outside of the set. Timberlake and Kendrick starred together in Trolls World Tour, and Biel was allegedly uncomfortable with the amount of time the two spent together promoting the children’s film. Gossip Cop learned from a source close to the situation that Biel was in no way worried about Kendrick spending time with her husband.
Another report out of Star insisted there was tension on set between Kendrick and Blake Lively. The alleged bad blood between the stars came about after Kendrick reportedly teased Lively about her involvement in Taylor Swift’s “squad.” In reality, the two women got along very well, with Kendrick even scoring an invite to Lively’s intimate birthday party. These outlets really have no clue what’s going on in Kendrick’s life. Regardless of that inconvenient fact, the tabloids likely won’t leave the actress in peace.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
