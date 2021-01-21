Report: Anna Kendrick’s Boyfriend Too ‘Jealous, Controlling’

The tabloids have targeted Kendrick in the past, though none of them had stooped so low as to involve her boyfriend before. Most often, the supermarket gossip rags preferred to pair Kendrick up with her much more famous co-stars, all of whom were in happy, stable relationships that made the rumors ring hollow. For instance, a report out of Life & Style last year claimed Jessica Biel had forbidden her husband Justin Timberlake from hanging out with Kendrick outside of the set. Timberlake and Kendrick starred together in Trolls World Tour, and Biel was allegedly uncomfortable with the amount of time the two spent together promoting the children’s film. Gossip Cop learned from a source close to the situation that Biel was in no way worried about Kendrick spending time with her husband.