Report: Angelina Jolie Secretly Working As CIA Agent

Of course, we also know that In Touch is willing to listen to any wild source in exchange for an eye-catching headline. It believed an anonymous tipster that claimed that Bradley Cooper was somehow in a romance with infamous Vogue editor Anna Wintour. It published an unnamed source's claim that Jolie herself was somehow fleeing to Africa with her children. Funnily enough, In Touch even argued that the Hackers actress was on a dedicated mission to date Cooper last year. No matter how many times we say it, we haven't been wrong when we say that In Touch is totally out of touch.