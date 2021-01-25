Report: Angelina Jolie Secretly Working As CIA Agent

Angelina Jolie has been on the receiving end of countless shocking rumors in her decades as an A-lister, but now, one outlet says that she's been quietly collaborating with the CIA. Could Jolie be using her star status to cover her spy status? Here's what we know.
"Is Angelina A Real-Life Spy?" asks In Touch, noting that "she's had a lot of practice on-screen!" With roles in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Tourist, and Salt, It then cites an "espionage expert" to confirm its assertion that the actress has been secretly working for the CIA for years. "There is certainly a connection with the CIA that goes beyond simply working on the movies," the source proclaims. Additionally, the CIA consultant for Jolie's Salt says that the actress was extremely thorough with her questions about the life of a real-life spy, which the outlet takes as further proof that Jolie's got a second gig as a CIA asset.
The espionage expert argues that Jolie has worked her way into the sweet spot of celebrity and geopolitics, pointing to alleged meetings between the actress and former CIA director David Petraeus and former MI6 head Alex Younger, as well as accusations by Turkish and Venezuelan politicians. "She has a willingness to engage in covert operations. And we know the CIA has had relationships with very public figures in the past," the source concludes. "If we're looking for someone in the present day who fits that profile, Angelina is the prime candidate."
Uh, we're not sure if In Touch has seen Mr. & Mrs. Smith lately, but it's not exactly a lifelike depiction of spy life. The same goes for Salt and The Tourist — they're mostly solid films, but they're just that,films. Jolie has spent a fair amount of time and careful effort working on the two Maleficent films, so does that make her a real-life witch? It doesn't. Still, Gossip Cop reached out to our source close to the actress to double-check our evaluation of this story, and they assured us it wasn't close to the truth.
Of course, we also know that In Touch is willing to listen to any wild source in exchange for an eye-catching headline. It believed an anonymous tipster that claimed that Bradley Cooper was somehow in a romance with infamous Vogue editor Anna Wintour. It published an unnamed source's claim that Jolie herself was somehow fleeing to Africa with her children. Funnily enough, In Touch even argued that the Hackers actress was on a dedicated mission to date Cooper last year. No matter how many times we say it, we haven't been wrong when we say that In Touch is totally out of touch.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
