Report: Angelina Jolie Dating Diplo

Are Angelina Jolie and Diplo dating? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Angelina Jolie ‘Dating A DJ’?

A recent edition of New Idea reported that Angelina Jolie has been dating “wild, party-loving DJ,” Diplo. A recent post on Diplo’s Instagram story showed a sneaky, candid shot of Jolie at a party. According to the tabloid, Jolie was “looking doe-eyed and loved-up” in the photo, and she was apparently on a date with the DJ at the time it was taken.

After the photo was snapped, the tabloid supposedly turned to sources close to Jolie. The publication insists that Jolie’s children have already met and gotten close to Diplo. “Friends” of Jolie’s assured the tabloid, “The kids think Diplo is God, so there’s no doubt they’ll approve — especially seeing their rigid mum loosen up a bit. It’s all been heartbreak and divorce and lockdowns for so long.”

Finally, an insider explains that Jolie can keep up with Diplo’s party life. The source spills, “No-one’s surprised at all to see her out partying. Everyone forgets she was a total Hollywood tearaway in her youth and partied with the best of them.” The inside source even went on to claim that Jolie isn’t scared of Diplo’s complicated history, assuring the tabloid that his “arrests and old restraining orders won’t worry her.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

So, is Diplo really cozying up to Jolie? Not at all. This all started because of the picture of Jolie he shared on Instagram, but that’s where the evidence ends. The tabloid’s alleged insiders provided no further evidence, instead, describing Jolie’s home life in suspicious detail. Other reports are claiming Jolie and Diplo were simply attending the same barbecue, but there’s no reason to suggest they went together or were on a date.

Jolie has not been substantially linked to anyone since she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, and her alleged involvement with Diplo doesn’t seem likely. The actress stated in a recent interview with Vogue that she is much more focused on her family than anything else. Furthermore, a source close to the situation confirmed with Gossip Cop that there was no truth to the story, and Jolie is not involved with Diplo.

Tabloids On Angelina Jolie

The tabloids have been wildly speculating about Jolie for some time now, but they can’t seem to get their stories straight. Jolie ha

s been romantically linked with the likes of Justin Theroux and Kit Harrington, both of which were totally baseless claims. Ironically, Gossip Cop has also debunked plenty of ridiculous claims that Jolie is an un-datable homewrecker.

There have also been reports that Jolie is struggling financially, which simply isn’t true. And finally, there’s been lots of tabloid criticism about her weight, claiming she’s starving herself. Clearly, the tabloids will jump on any drama in Jolie’s life, even if it is simply a photo of her attending a barbecue.

