Report: Angelina Jolie 'Caught Kissing' Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke Is Angelina Jolie's New Man?

In a new report from New Idea, the publication alleges Angelina Jolie is giving up her single card and dipping her toe back into the dating pool. At first, the magazine asserts the actress was caught kissing Mickey Rourke and uses a photo of the two sharing a smooch as proof a romance was blossoming between the two. However, upon further reading, the story takes a different turn. According to a source, Jolie is seeking revenge against her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, and the actress “wants to hook up” with someone close to her former spouse to add “extra salt” in the wound.