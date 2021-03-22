Report: Angelina Jolie Begging Friends To Help Her With Her ‘Man Hunt’

Angelina Jolie has been keeping her dating life beyond low-key as she continues to work through her divorce from Brad Pitt. However, one outlet says that the actress is ready to move on and land her next love interest with the help of a Hollywood friend. Here’s what we know.

Angelina Jolie Is Back On The Market

“Angie’s Man Hunt!” shouts the headline in the latest edition of OK!. According to the magazine, two years of being single is more than enough for Jolie, who “finally ready to mingle” once again. According to an unnamed source, the actress “feels it’s time to get out there. She’s eager to meet some new and interesting men.” The insider says that Jolie is relying on pal Ellen Pompeo to help her find her next match, as the two women were recently seen at dinner together.

“Angie likes the idea of dating a fellow A-lister who can relate to her about living in the spotlight, and Ellen’s been helping out with suggestions,” the tipster shares, which is why Jolie is considering joining an “elite dating service” to find romance. “Now the hunt is on to find a suitable bunch of candidates. She wants fun and adventure again and is ready to really go for it,” the snitch explains. “After months of just being Mom, dressing up, putting on some perfume, and engaging in stimulating conversation sounds good to Angie.”

Ellen Pompeo, Matchmaker?

Funnily enough, this isn’t the only tabloid story about Angelina Jolie’s dinner with Ellen Pompeo. New Idea claimed that its Jolie insider revealed that she was actually meeting with Pompeo to beg for work, not get dating advice. Of course, that story was outright wrong, but the fact that two tabloids have jumped on the narrative is nothing short of insulting. It’s possible for two women to simply be friends and grab dinner together — there doesn’t have to be some grand plot to cause them to sit down with each other.

Is Angelina Jolie Back To Dating?

While it wouldn’t surprise us if the A-list actress began dating once again, we’re certain that news wouldn’t come from OK!. Although the outlet admits that Jolie hasn’t dated anyone for years in this matchmaking story, it claimed that she was secretly dating Colin Farrell in 2019, which was false. It also reported that she was calling off her divorce from Brad Pitt, but it doesn’t even bother to mention any of its past reporting.

Contrary to the tabloid’s latest claims, Angelina Jolie seems pretty happy sticking with being a mom and spending time with her family rather than her romantic life right now. In her interview with British Vogue from just a few weeks ago, Jolie outright said that although she’s got her hands full, she’s perfectly content just focusing on her kids. She’s free to date just about anyone that she wants to whenever she wants to, but no matter what she chooses to do, OK! has no insight into her life.

