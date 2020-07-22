Report: Amal Clooney Upset George Clooney Wants To Go To Lake Como

However, the Globe alleges if Amal doesn’t go along with her husband’s plans he may split by himself. “It’s highly likely George will pack a bag and retreat to back to Europe on his own at some point,” tattles the so-called tipster. Here’s what Gossip Cop has gathered from the story. Currently, there are travel issues due to the coronavirus epidemic, but the couple could head up to Lake Cuomo in August if permitted. However, we highly doubt George Clooney is threatening to leave his wife and children behind just because he’s itching for the Italian sun. Also, we doubt the actor is “done” with Hollywood. As for the notion that George and Amal Clooney are “at each other’s throats” over the whole manner is a recycled story-line we’ve heard far too many times.