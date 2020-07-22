Report: Amal Clooney Upset George Clooney Wants To Go To Lake Como

Are George and Amal Clooney at odds? A tabloid claims the spouses are fighting over traveling to their Lake Como house in Italy. Gossip Cop has looked into the story. Here’s what we uncovered.
“Fed Up Clooney Stuns Amal: I Want Out!” reads the headline in a recent article by the Globe. According to the tabloid, George Clooney has shocked his wife, Amal, with a "shocking plan." The actor reportedly wants to leave Hollywood and go to the couple’s lakeside mansion in Italy. This, the paper contends, could trigger marital problems and put his $500 million fortune at risk. A supposed insider tells the magazine George is “bored with being cooped up in L.A. and missed the culture and serenity in Lake Cuomo, which is George’s favorite place in the world.”
The publication continues that the Clooneys have been “holed up” George’s converted bachelor pad in Studio City, California amid the current pandemic and the actor’s craving for an Italian move has prompted clashes with his wife. The supposed source adds George and Amal are “at each other’s throats” and Italy is the last place Amal wants to be. “Amal’s not a huge fan of L.A. either, but she’s a realist and she believes it’s safest for the family to be quarantining right now,” the dubious insider says.
However, the Globe alleges if Amal doesn’t go along with her husband’s plans he may split by himself. “It’s highly likely George will pack a bag and retreat to back to Europe on his own at some point,” tattles the so-called tipster. Here’s what Gossip Cop has gathered from the story. Currently, there are travel issues due to the coronavirus epidemic, but the couple could head up to Lake Cuomo in August if permitted. However, we highly doubt George Clooney is threatening to leave his wife and children behind just because he’s itching for the Italian sun. Also, we doubt the actor is “done” with Hollywood. As for the notion that George and Amal Clooney are “at each other’s throats” over the whole manner is a recycled story-line we’ve heard far too many times.
Three months ago, Gossip Cop busted the Globe for alleging George and Amal Clooney were fighting amid being in quarantine together. The tabloid purported the couple was so used to spending time away from each other that the spouses were finding it hard to be in close quarters. The paper’s story didn’t add up, partially because it directly contradicted another story that came out about the couple’s marriage. The Globe’s sister publication, Star, alleged the two were having a blast while being in the house together.
Before this, Life & Style, another affiliate of the Globe, was busted by Gossip Cop for claiming George and Amal Clooney were drifting apart over where to live. The magazine asserted Amal wanted to move to England whereas George Clooney preferred to stay in L.A. where all his friends resided. The tabloids have been all over the place with incorrect rumors about the couple’s marriage and which of their houses they want to spend time it. Just like these other bogus stories we’ve exposed about the couple, we’re doing the same for this latest phony tale.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.