Report: Amal And George Clooney’s Living Situation ‘Causing Tension’

Have George Clooney and Amal Clooney drifted apart? Twelve months ago, a rumor made the rounds about the two going their separate ways. Gossip Cop investigated that story when it first came out, but much can change in a year. Let’s look back on it and see how things shook out.

‘Amal & George: Drifting Apart’

According to Life & Style, George and Amal Clooney were fighting over where to live. Amal preferred England, while George wanted Los Angeles. A source said, “As he gets older, George wants to be closer to family and friends,” like Julia Robert and Rande Gerber. These friends were trying to get Amal to stay in California, but Amal “never liked LA” and “finds many of the people, including a few of George’s friends, to be fake.”

Gossip Cop debunked the story at the time because, well, it just didn’t make any sense. The Clooneys had been married for about six years when this story came out, and we know that Amal gets along with George’s friends. Just because a couple changes up their home doesn’t mean they’re getting a divorce.

Did They Drift Apart?

George and Amal Clooney are still very happy. In the press tour for Midnight Sky, George regularly sang the praises of his wife. He told People that his life is better with Amal as his bride: “I’m a much happier person and we have a very happy life.” He added, “We enjoy many of the same things and I very much enjoy the projects that she takes on because they have real consequence.”

In an interview with Today, George rebuked any hint that they’ve drifted apart, saying, “The most we’ve ever been apart is three or four days, never had a fight, which people always get ticked off when I say.” Gossip Cop is more inclined to listen to George Clooney over the testimony of these likely non-existed “insiders.” This tabloid clearly has no idea what it’s talking about, for George and Amal Clooney are very happy together.

More Silly George Clooney Stories

This was hardly the last time Life & Style took aim at the Clooneys. The couple went through a supposed “trial separation,” but we know from Clooneys’ comments that this never happened. It later ran a cover story about their “$1 billion divorce battle,” but they’re still together.

Recently, Gossip Cop debunked its story about Clooney leaving Hollywood to be a full-time dad. George loves fatherhood, but he’s not giving up his career. The story at least treated George with a measure of respect, even if it willfully ignored George Clooney’s many projects in the works. George and Amal Clooney did not drift apart, so we were right to debunk the story.

