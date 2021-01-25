Report: Amal And George Clooney Have 'Surprise' Second Wedding

George and Amal Clooney have recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. One tabloid claims the two just had a second ceremony to celebrate navigating a rough patch in their marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Woman’s Day, “it’s been a rough couple of years for Amal and George Clooney’s marriage, with near-constant rumors out of Hollywood that the pair were sadly just one more argument away from a divorce.” Friends of the couple feared the two “wouldn’t survive the notorious seven-year itch.” Luckily, the Clooney’s are still together “and an insider says they even renewed their vows in a show of love and support for one another.”
COVID-19 meant the two “could only do something very small and intimate, but that worked for them.” Things had gotten so serious that “Amal would often remain in their English country home, while George spent more time in LA” in what an insider said was “a miserable existence.” Lockdown brought the two back together and forced them to work through their differences. “After making it through some rough patches in their relationship,” the tabloid says, “the couple has secretly renewed their vows.”
To make this story appear more legitimate than it is, Woman’s Day printed photos of Amal in a white dress and George in a powder blue suit beside the giant words “surprise wedding.” These photos are actually from a 2016 Italian charity event. The tabloid is attempting to deliberately mislead the reader with these photos, but a discerning eye will notice neither are wearing protective masks.
This story is simply a way for this tabloid to cover its tracks regarding supposed drama between George and Amal that never really existed in the first place. Since it only has dubious evidence backing it up, Gossip Cop is debunking this story.
We already busted this tabloid’s story about George and Amal Clooney living separately for months. George was shooting Midnight Sky for much of 2020 and a spokesperson told us that he and Amal were "both together in London.” We also busted the story that the two were “over” and getting a divorce last year. Since that divorce never happened, this tabloid just tried to correct its narrative as if nobody would notice.
This isn’t even the first time this tabloid has run this story. Back in 2018, Woman’s Day claimed George had asked Amal to “marry him again.” That story was bereft of accurate information, and no vow renewal never ended up happening. The same holds true in 2021, as the Clooney’s are still happy and the tabloid still has no insight.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
