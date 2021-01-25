Report: Amal And George Clooney Have 'Surprise' Second Wedding

COVID-19 meant the two “could only do something very small and intimate, but that worked for them.” Things had gotten so serious that “Amal would often remain in their English country home, while George spent more time in LA” in what an insider said was “a miserable existence.” Lockdown brought the two back together and forced them to work through their differences. “After making it through some rough patches in their relationship,” the tabloid says, “the couple has secretly renewed their vows.”