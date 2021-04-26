Report Alleges Angelina Jolie Is A ‘Neighbor From Hell’

This week, a magazine makes the claim that Angelina Jolie and kids are making life hell for their neighbors with noise and chaos. This isn’t the first time the claim has been made either. Gossip Cop investigates.

Life Is A Carnival

Life & Style dedicates it’s cover this week to “neighbors from hell” and in included some of the biggest celebrity names in its report. One that jumped out to us was Angelina Jolie. Jolie, of course, is as famous for being a mom to six kids as she is for being of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses. According to the magazine’s source, those kids are making life impossible for her neighbors. “Her house is like a carnival,” the source complains, “The kids are so loud.”

It Could Get Worse

“The summers are the worst,” says the source, “because they’re all outside screaming and shouting, playing music and hanging with friends.” The source then goes to explain it’s not just the kids partying and blasting tunes. “There are strange smells that sometimes waft over,” explains the nosy tattler, “Maybe it’s because they have so many pets!”

We’ve Heard This All Before

Tabloids aren’t exactly known for their originality or their creativeness (except when making up stories). In fact, the supermarket market media is pretty well known for recycling old claims, when they’ve run out of new ideas to invent and this is just such a story. In fact, last July, Gossip Cop debunked a story in the Globe that accused Jolie of being the “neighbor from Hell-ywierd.” Sound familiar? Well, it turns out Life & Style and the Globe are owned by the same parent company and this is clearly one tabloid, bereft of ideas turning to a sister publication for creative inspiration.

As we pointed out when we busted that false claim, Jolie’s house sits on a huge property, surrounded by privacy hedges, walls, and fences. Unless those kids are holding concerts and monster truck rallies, it’s unlikely the neighbors would ever hear a peep. Not to mention that (and this) claim come in the middle of a pandemic when almost all families, Jolie’s included, have lived under a quarantine, so the idea that they would be throwing parties with friends is completely far-fetched.

Not Surprising

Of course, Angelina Jolie finds herself in the tabloids all the time. Whether it’s related to her divorce from Brad Pitt or something like this, playing on her reputation as a Hollywood hellraiser ­– a reputation that Jolie herself has long moved past – the gossip media loves to invent wild stories about the actress that have no basis in reality. The fact is, as Jolie herself discussed in a recent interview, life has been pretty challenging, but isolating in this year+ of Covid, making time timing of these claims even more dubious. The truth is, you can’t trust what the supermarket tabloids claim, ever.

