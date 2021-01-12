Report: Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Marriage In 'Crisis' Amid Spanish Scandal

Selective Photos

The only real evidence this tabloid can cite is some recent photos of the Baldwins looking icy. Other photos from that exact trip show Alec comforting his wife with an arm around her. Alec has consistently defended Hilaria numerous times and made a kind Instagram post to celebrate her birthday, where he wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life. To the only person in the world who brings me joy and peace every day. The person who is my home. My everything."