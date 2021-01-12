Report: Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Marriage In 'Crisis' Amid Spanish Scandal

For tabloids, divorces and scandals go hand-in-hand. As Hilaria Baldwin finds herself at the center of a scandal regarding a conspicuous name change, so one tabloid believes she and Alec Baldwin will soon get divorced. Gossip Cop investigates.
First, a quick refresher on what’s going on with Hilaria and Alec Baldwin. Podcaster Tracie Morrissey posted an Instagram story sharing evidence that Hilaria, who claims to be from Spain, is actually from Boston and is faking an accent. Alec defended her, and Hilaria has responded by saying she grew up in both Boston and Spain, but that did nothing to stop the backlash.
According to Woman’s Day, the scandal has caused severe friction between Alec and Hilaria Baldwin. The tabloid points to a photo of the two where “Hilaria looked tense, and Alec… looked particularly unhappy.” A source told the tabloid that “there’s only so far his love will extend.”
The magazine then does a quick rundown of other scandals in the couple’s history before saying that Alec feels “like his whole marriage has been a lie.” The article concludes by noting that “it would be a surprise if their relationship survived what appears to have come as a shock to him, as well as his fans.”
The only real evidence this tabloid can cite is some recent photos of the Baldwins looking icy. Other photos from that exact trip show Alec comforting his wife with an arm around her. Alec has consistently defended Hilaria numerous times and made a kind Instagram post to celebrate her birthday, where he wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life. To the only person in the world who brings me joy and peace every day. The person who is my home. My everything."
This story is as false as false gets. While the backlash to this scandal has surely been tough for both Hilaria and Alec, there is no evidence that the relationship won’t survive.
This whole story centers around a couple potentially splitting up due to a scandal. This trope is used by Woman’s Day all the time. Last year, it claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were breaking up in the wake of the "Megxit." The two are obviously still together.
In the wake of the college admissions scandal, this tabloid reported that Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy would get a divorce. Macy stood by Huffman, and the two are still married over a year after that story was published. Gossip Cop also busted the magazine's story that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi would divorce after backlash stemming from the toxic workplace allegations on Ellen.
At this point you can see this story was just filling in the blanks of a structure Woman’s Day has used so many times before. The very photos this tabloid cites are the only evidence we need to bust this story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
