Report About Mila Kunis 'Starving Herself To Death' Was Wrong

Did Mila Kunis end up starving herself to death? Gossip Cop knew this story was made-up one year ago. We’re taking a look back to see how that outlandish story played out.
Demi Moore’s memoir Inside Out was released in September of last year. In the run-up to its release, the National Enquirer alleged that Kunis was starving herself to death because “she’s freaking out” about what that book may say about Moore’s ex and Kunis’ husband Ashton Kutcher. Kunis was unable to eat because of the fear over that memoir and supposed marriage issues which the article would not elaborate on. The tabloid spoke to a “health expert,” which is a meaningless title, who said Kunis would need food and emotional support.
Gossip Cop debunked this story when it happened because it had no actual evidence. Furthermore, we spoke to a rep for Kunis who told us on the record that the whole story was “all untrue.” Here we are a year a later and Kunis is still very much alive. She and Kutcher recently appeared happy and healthy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Moore’s memoir did come out and it did contain some unflattering stories about Kutcher. Moore opened up about her alcoholism, her miscarraige and finding out that Kutcher had been cheating on her. If that wasn't bad enough, she found out via a google alert and not from the man himself. That’s pretty low.
This same tabloid would use this genuine cheating scandal to generate additional phony stories. One phony tale asserted that Kunis had dyed her hair blonde so Kutcher would not cheat on her too. Gossip Cop busted this story as Kunis had actually dyed her hair blue. Furthermore she dyed it for a movie role, not in some strange attempt to prevent Kutcher from cheating.
In January this tabloid claimed Moore was now starving herself in a “hell-bent” attempt at “relaunching her career.” We ran this story through Moore’s camp who told us it was not true, and furthermore her memoir had just become a bestseller. Her career hardly needed any bizarre relaunching. Starvation stories, while degrading and insulting, are just one of the many stories the National Enquirer can return to time and again to sell magazines.
Out of this memoir came additional rumors of a feud between Kunis and Moore. If the tabloids see an opportunity to pit two celebrities, especially female celebrities, against each other they will seize it. RadarOnline alleged that Kunis and Moore were burying the hatchet, which is strange because there is no hatchet to bury. Gossip Cop busted that story because there’s no indication of beef between Kunis and Moore.
