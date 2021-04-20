Report: Aaron Rodgers Now Second Choice In Running For Permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Aaron Rodgers‘ brief stint as host of Jeopardy! won over plenty of fans, but did it seal the deal for his future with the show? One outlet says that Rodgers only has one person to worry about in his campaign to become the permanent host. Here’s what we know.

Aaron Rodgers Is The Front-Runner

“Rodgers Makes Pass At Full-Time Jeopardy! Job!” shouts the Globe. According to the magazine, Rodgers is “already looking to score the late Alex Trebek’s gig full-time,” and he’s not keeping quiet about it. The quarterback’s love of trivia, fame, and existing association with the gameshow means that he’s got a leg up on most of his competition. “Behind the scenes, Aaron says to pretty much anybody who will listen that he really wants the permanent job,” an insider reveals. “He’s confident the audience will love him and the contestants on the show will respond to him.”

The Globe‘s sources say that Rodgers’ main competition is the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, “who’s determined to transition into the host role” as soon as he can. “But when it comes to having a famous name, and one associated with sportsmanship, Aaron has the edge and his team is campaigning hard to get the job on a permanent basis!” The race will end this August, insiders say, when the permanent host is revealed to the public.

Does Aaron Rodgers Want To Host?

While it is true that Aaron Rodgers would accept the position if it was offered to him, it’s a little disingenuous to say that he’s fiending for it or that he’s got a team fighting for it. Countless headlines declared that Rodgers had whole-heartedly thrown himself into the competition, but headlines never tell the full story. Like most shocking revelations from interviews, it isn’t as clear-cut as it seems. Instead of Rodgers shouting that he needs to be the next host, what actually happened was that he simply responded to a question.

Rodgers was talking about his hair on the Pat McAfee Show after getting asked about his choice to keep his mustache during his Jeopardy! stint. “I think there might have been some people that wanted me to shave to the skin,” he explained. “I don’t do that a whole lot. If that was a pre-req to get the full-time gig, no problem with that at all.”

An eager McAfee then tried to ask Rodgers if he was possibly campaigning for the role of permanent host, but the quarterback’s response was garbled due to poor cell service. However, what did come through was a light-hearted “sure” and what sounded like Rodgers agreeing that he enjoyed his time on the show. “You would love to do Jeopardy! more, you say?” McAfee asked again. “I would love to be the host of Jeopardy!, yes,” Rodgers responded with a sly smile.

All in all, it was a fun exchange between two pals, but it hardly matches up with the tabloid’s claims that Aaron Rodgers was desperate for the job. There’s also the fact that Rodgers is an infamously private person, which doesn’t agree with the anecdote about him telling strangers that he was going to be permanent.

Who Will Replace Alex Trebek?

Don’t get us wrong, it is still entirely possible for Aaron Rodgers to be crowned as heir to Alex Trebek’s podium. However, it’s not accurate to say that he thinks he’s a shoo-in or is campaigning for himself. None of the guest hosts are actually pushing themselves to be permanent, and Mike Richards himself seriously praised Rodgers’ talents. In fact, the only one seriously advertising themselves for the role is Reading Rainbow legend LeVar Burton, who has yet to be invited to guest host. Aaron Rodgers merely responded to a leading question about whether or not he’d turn down one of the best jobs in Hollywood. From what we can tell, the producers of the show are still weighing their options while Aaron Rodgers is enjoying his off-season. Everything else is pure speculation.

The Globe previously reported that Pat Sajak’s role as host was in trouble behind the scenes of Wheel of Fortune, but nothing ever came of it. The tabloid has also claimed that Meghan McCain was preparing to exit The View, but she’s still on it. This outlet has no idea what’s going on with any TV show, let alone one as iconic as Jeopardy!.

