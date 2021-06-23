Report: Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Ready For Kids

Are Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers taking a major step? One report says the two are already planning on having a baby. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Wedding And A Baby’

According to Star, Rodgers and Woodley are already getting married after a few months of quiet dating. A friend of the two says they’re “madly in love — and feel unequivocally that this is the real deal.” They’ve been friends for years and have decided to take the next step.

Rodgers and Woodley have even reportedly begun discussing a family. A pal says, “They’re at that stage where they feel ready to be parents and are keen to have a baby.” The two want to get married as soon as possible because, as the source says, “they feel blessed to have found each other.”

What’s Going On With Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have moved very quickly so far. The Fault in Our Stars actor told Shape that she and Rodgers moved in together instantly. She said, “Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly.” She added that she feels they would have found each other no matter what.

As for the wedding, we know that they’re planning to get married in California to make it easier for the family. They haven’t gotten married quite yet, but it doesn’t look too far off. Bearing this pace in mind, Gossip Cop wouldn’t be surprised if they did have a child by next year. However, we have our doubts about this tabloid story.

Both Woodley and Rodgers are very busy for the foreseeable future. The National Football League’s reigning MVP still doesn’t know where he’ll be playing, but practices for most teams begin in mid-August. As for Woodley, she’s signed on to multiple projects that should keep her busy for the rest of the year as well.

Since both are going to be so busy through at least the end of the year, it just doesn’t seem likely that a baby is on the way quite yet. Only time will tell if and when Woodley and Rodgers decide to start a family.

Other Bogus Stories

Another reason to doubt this story is Star’s nasty habit of predicting babies that never arrive. It claimed Meghan Markle was pregnant with twins, but she only had one baby. Gwyneth Paltrow and Gwen Stefani were supposed to welcome new children years ago, but those stories were false too.

This is a baby-crazy tabloid that pays no heed to actual plans. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers could have a baby sooner rather than later, but it’s probably not as imminent as this outlet says.

