Repair 95% Of Your Split Ends With This Restorative Mask Loved By Jennifer Garner

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

We all need a little rejuvenating from time to time, including our hair. Damage from coloring, heat styling, and general wear and tear is normal, which can leave locks striped and dull. Luckily, it’s easy to reverse that damage with this restorative hair mask Jennifer Garner swears by.

Lightweight enough for even fine, thin hair, VIRTUE’s Restorative Treatment Mask utilizes their proprietary Alpha Keratin 60ku, which is identical to the keratin already present in your hair. This jumpstarts the healing process, helping to rebuild strands while strengthening to protect against future damage.

Thanks to natural ingredients such as amaranthus caudatus seed extract and baobab seed oil, the formula deeply hydrates parched hair, resulting in silky, smooth strands. VIRTUE also makes sure to avoid all the bad stuff, as their products are free of parabens and sulfates and are 100% vegan and cruelty free.

With just 5 uses, VIRTUE promises 138% increase in color vibrancy, 67% reduction in frizz, 95% split end reparation, and 22% increase in thickness. Talk about magic in a bottle!

The best part? You can achieve amazing results in as little as 3 minutes.

But don’t just take Garner’s word for it, as reviewers remarked on how it improved the look and behavior of their hair, as well as notating the pleasant scent it leaves behind. One fan said even their hairdresser noticed a difference in the health of their hair!

Simply use once a week for amazing results. For heavily damaged hair, pair with VIRTUE’s Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner to truly transform your hair.