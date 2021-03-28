Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Jennifer Lawrence smiling in a pink dress Celebrities Jennifer Lawrence Planning To Quit Acting?

Has married life made Jennifer Lawrence want to quit acting? That’s what a tabloid was reporting a while back. Gossip Cop wants to check back in on the actress and see where she is now.  Leaving Hollywood For Love?  Not long ago, Us Weekly ran a story claiming that Lawrence had ditched Hollywood to get hitched. The article alleged that Lawrence’s […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities Repair 95% Of Your Split Ends With This Restorative Mask Loved By Jennifer Garner

Reduce frizz, increase color vibrancy, and even increase thickness with this vegan and cruelty free hair mask.

 by Laura Hohenstein
Dennis Rodman and his ex-wife Michelle Moyer at the premiere of 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' Celebrities Michelle Moyer: Everything We Know About Dennis Rodman’s Ex-Wife

Get the details on Dennis Rodman's third wife, Michelle Moyer.

 by Deb Taylor
Jason Statham on the left in sunglasses and a suit, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on the right in a white dress Celebrities Jason Statham Driving Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Crazy In Quarantine?

Is Jason Statham‘s bad mood driving Rosie Huntington-Whiteley up the wall? That’s what one article is claiming. Gossip Cop wants to check in on the engaged couple.  Quarantine Blues Have Gotten Statham Down?  A recent edition of OK! reported that quarantine has been especially hard on Statham and his fiancée, Huntington-Whiteley. According to the article, “Rosie To Jason: […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Repair 95% Of Your Split Ends With This Restorative Mask Loved By Jennifer Garner

L
Laura Hohenstein
9:00 am, March 28, 2021
(Instagram)

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

We all need a little rejuvenating from time to time, including our hair. Damage from coloring, heat styling, and general wear and tear is normal, which can leave locks striped and dull. Luckily, it’s easy to reverse that damage with this restorative hair mask Jennifer Garner swears by.

Lightweight enough for even fine, thin hair, VIRTUE’s Restorative Treatment Mask utilizes their proprietary Alpha Keratin 60ku, which is identical to the keratin already present in your hair. This jumpstarts the healing process, helping to rebuild strands while strengthening to protect against future damage.

Thanks to natural ingredients such as amaranthus caudatus seed extract and baobab seed oil, the formula deeply hydrates parched hair, resulting in silky, smooth strands. VIRTUE also makes sure to avoid all the bad stuff, as their products are free of parabens and sulfates and are 100% vegan and cruelty free.

With just 5 uses, VIRTUE promises 138% increase in color vibrancy, 67% reduction in frizz, 95% split end reparation, and 22% increase in thickness. Talk about magic in a bottle!

The best part? You can achieve amazing results in as little as 3 minutes.

But don’t just take Garner’s word for it, as reviewers remarked on how it improved the look and behavior of their hair, as well as notating the pleasant scent it leaves behind. One fan said even their hairdresser noticed a difference in the health of their hair!

Simply use once a week for amazing results. For heavily damaged hair, pair with VIRTUE’s Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner to truly transform your hair.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.