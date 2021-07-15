Renovation From ‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Exposed In Viral Tik Tok, See Pics Of Allegedly Shoddy Construction Here

Are things as prim and proper as they seem on HGTV’s Property Brothers? Well, according to a now-viral TikTok there may be more than meets the eye to the home renovation show. Do Drew and Jonathon Scott have some explaining to do?

What’s The Tea On The ‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit?

The TikTok, posted by @thezenblonde has garnered over 4 million views and questions whether or not the HGTV show is in fact just a scam. The Tiktoker tells the story of Paul and Mindy King, a Las Vegas couple who are currently in the middle of a lawsuit with the Property Brothers.

According to the post, the Kings put in over $200,000 into their supposed dream home and even skipped out on their honeymoon for the show. Sounds like a steep but fair price to have the perfect home and not have to worry about managing, right? Wrong, unfortunately.

As it turns out, the Kings’ dream home turned into an alleged house of horrors. The video shows many of the cosmetic issues with the home and even claims that the Kings’ home is not even up to gas or electric code. In fact, the video explained, the couple doesn’t even feel safe using their gas range.

There is also mention of the interior designer up charging the Kings for items that weren’t even in their home but that’s another story…which is good since there is a part two!

And Now For The Receipts…Literally

For the second video, the Tiktoker leaked emails between a contractor and the Scotts that appeared to show that the electrician working on the home did not have a license, which is illegal in Nevada. It was also revealed that the Kings’ home was the first residential property that he’d ever worked on, despite allegedly describing himself as a “home expert.” Apparently, nothing was ever done about these concerns.

The poster then clarified that the couple is suing the production company who handled the construction, a production company they’d only agreed to work with in the first place because they trusted the Property Brothers’ name. Neither Drew or Jonathan Scott are listed in the lawsuit. Lastly, we’re shown a rather fishy invoice from the interior designer mentioned earlier.

It’s a haphazard itemized list of random furniture and accessories that magically comes out exactly to the Kings’ $15,000 budget. Something is obviously not right here!

Though the production company is being taken to court and not the Property Brothers themselves, the fiasco with the Kings is certainly bad press for the show. Maybe home renovation shows aren’t all that they’re cracked up to be?

