Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Image of young woman working from home. Lifestyle Gen Z May Be The Ones To End The 40 Hour Workweek – Here’s Why

The younger generation is slowly entering the workforce, and the first item on their agenda is ditching this 40-hour agenda.

 by Melanie A. Davis
Drew and Jonathan Scott pose for pictures at the Emmy Awards red carpet News Renovation From ‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Exposed In Viral Tik Tok, See Pics Of Allegedly Shoddy Construction Here

Are things as prim and proper as they seem on HGTV’s Property Brothers? Well, according to a now-viral TikTok there may be more than meets the eye to the home renovation show. Do Drew and Jonathon Scott have some explaining to do? What’s The Tea On The ‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit? The TikTok, posted by @thezenblonde […]

 by Eric Gasa
Kourtney Kardashian wears a silver dress on the red carpet News Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas Trip Sparks Marriage Rumors, Here’s What We Know

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have captured the hearts and minds of millions. A recent trip to Las Vegas has sparked rumors that the two have gotten hitched. Gossip Cop investigates. What Happens In Vegas… A few days ago, Kardashian posted a series of progressively blurry photographs of herself and Barker walking around a hotel. […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Queen Elizabeth in a blue outfit looking at Meghan Markle in a navy outfit Royals Queen Elizabeth ‘Begs’ Meghan Markle To Let Her See Her Great-Grandchildren?

Has Queen Elizabeth resorted to begging Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to let her see Archie and Lilibet? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. Queen Elizabeth Secretly Summoned The Sussexes? This week, New Idea reports Queen Elizabeth made secret demands of Prince Harry while he was in the UK […]

 by Ariel Gordon
News

Renovation From ‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Exposed In Viral Tik Tok, See Pics Of Allegedly Shoddy Construction Here

E
Eric Gasa
Drew and Jonathan Scott pose for pictures at the Emmy Awards red carpet
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Are things as prim and proper as they seem on HGTV’s Property Brothers? Well, according to a now-viral TikTok there may be more than meets the eye to the home renovation show. Do Drew and Jonathon Scott have some explaining to do?

What’s The Tea On The ‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit?

The TikTok, posted by @thezenblonde has garnered over 4 million views and questions whether or not the HGTV show is in fact just a scam. The Tiktoker tells the story of Paul and Mindy King, a Las Vegas couple who are currently in the middle of a lawsuit with the Property Brothers.

According to the post, the Kings put in over $200,000 into their supposed dream home and even skipped out on their honeymoon for the show. Sounds like a steep but fair price to have the perfect home and not have to worry about managing, right? Wrong, unfortunately.

@thezenblonde

#greenscreen #propertybrothers #scammers #hgtv #lasvegas #paulandmindyking #realitytv #homeremodel #houseofhorrors

♬ Cops (Bad Boys) – TV Sounds Unlimited

As it turns out, the Kings’ dream home turned into an alleged house of horrors. The video shows many of the cosmetic issues with the home and even claims that the Kings’ home is not even up to gas or electric code. In fact, the video explained, the couple doesn’t even feel safe using their gas range.

There is also mention of the interior designer up charging the Kings for items that weren’t even in their home but that’s another story…which is good since there is a part two!

And Now For The Receipts…Literally

For the second video, the Tiktoker leaked emails between a contractor and the Scotts that appeared to show that the electrician working on the home did not have a license, which is illegal in Nevada. It was also revealed that the Kings’ home was the first residential property that he’d ever worked on, despite allegedly describing himself as a “home expert.” Apparently, nothing was ever done about these concerns.

The poster then clarified that the couple is suing the production company who handled the construction, a production company they’d only agreed to work with in the first place because they trusted the Property Brothers’ name. Neither Drew or Jonathan Scott are listed in the lawsuit. Lastly, we’re shown a rather fishy invoice from the interior designer mentioned earlier.

@thezenblonde

Reply to @jerdian.smith #greenscreen #part2 #propertybrothers #homerenovation #hgtv #justiceforpaulandmindy #homerenovation #homerenovationtiktok #wth

♬ Cops (Bad Boys) – TV Sounds Unlimited

It’s a haphazard itemized list of random furniture and accessories that magically comes out exactly to the Kings’ $15,000 budget. Something is obviously not right here!

Though the production company is being taken to court and not the Property Brothers themselves, the fiasco with the Kings is certainly bad press for the show. Maybe home renovation shows aren’t all that they’re cracked up to be?

More News From Gossip Cop

Christina Haack ‘Warning’ Renee Zellweger About Dating Ex-Husband Ant Anstead, Tells Her To ‘Tread Carefully’?

Report: Kardashians ‘Torn Apart,’ ‘At War’ After ‘KUWTK’ Cancellation

‘Youth-Crazy’ Madonna’s ‘Freaky’ Face Frightening Fans After Latest Performance?

‘The Talk’ Replacing Sharon Osbourne With Controversial New Pick

‘Jealous’ Miranda Lambert ‘Hounding’ Blake Shelton Over Divorce Settlement To ‘Ruin’ Recent Wedding With Gwen Stefani?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.