Renee Zellweger’s Partners: Everyone She’s Dated Or Been Rumored To Date

Tom Cruise

Firth isn’t the only one of Zellweger’s on-screen romances who was rumored to be interested in romancing the Judy star. Tom Cruise, who starred opposite Zellweger in 1996’s Jerry McGuire, was ready to take his “secret romance” with her to “the next level” and marry her according to a suspect report from NW in April of this year. The outlet’s sources insisted that Zellweger has “always liked Tom,” and “wouldn't be opposed to Scientology either.” “They'll want them to marry ASAP and become the new poster couple,” the source confidently concluded. Once again, Gossip Cop reached out to Zellweger’s rep for answers, and once again we were told the story was blatantly false. The rep went on to say the tabloid “should be ashamed for pushing this false BS in the wake of her well-earned success” after the actress took home an Oscar for her well-received performance in Judy.