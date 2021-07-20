Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

close up Renee Zellweger in a white dress Celebrities Renée Zellweger’s Friends ‘Warn’ Her About Dating ‘Ladies’ Man’ Ant Anstead?

Are Renée Zellweger‘s pals urging her to tread carefully when it comes to her new beau Ant Anstead? That’s what one tabloid would have readers believe. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Renée Zellweger ‘Jumped In Too Quickly’ To New Relationship? Not long ago, Woman’s Day reported Renée Zellweger is moving too fast with her new […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez lean in close to each other during a basketball game News Watch Jennifer Lopez Sidestep Questions About Her Rekindled Relationship With Ben Affleck

Hoda Kotb sure is a polite and charming anchor on Today, but she had no luck sweet-talking Jennifer Lopez into spilling some details on her new relationship with Ben Affleck! What was originally a three-way chat between Lopez, Kotb, and Lin Manuel Miranda soon turned into a hilarious lesson on how to dodge touchy questions. […]

 by Eric Gasa
Daxx Shepard in a tux and Kristen Bell in a white dress Celebrities Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard ‘At Each Other’s Throats’ In Latest Series Of Fights?

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s marriage has been a Hollywood institution since they married back in 2013. Now as the couple’s careers are busier than ever, one tabloid is reporting the pair is also fighting more than ever. Gossip Cop investigates. More Money, More Problems? “Success is taking a toll on their home life,” OK! […]

 by Cortland Ann
The cast of 'Jackass' at the MTV VMAs. News “As Long As You Get A Concussion Before 50 You’re Fine” Despite Age, Jackass 4 Isn’t Holding Back

Jackass is back and looking more star-studded, bruised, and bloodied than ever. The gang of Steve-O, Johnny Knoxville, and company may have gotten older but age doesn’t seem to have slowed them down a bit. The new trailer for Jackass Forever just dropped and the crew is joined by the likes of Eric Andre, Machine […]

 by Eric Gasa
Celebrities

Renée Zellweger’s Friends ‘Warn’ Her About Dating ‘Ladies’ Man’ Ant Anstead?

A
Ariel Gordon
6:00 pm, July 20, 2021
close up Renee Zellweger in a white dress
(Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Are Renée Zellweger‘s pals urging her to tread carefully when it comes to her new beau Ant Anstead? That’s what one tabloid would have readers believe. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Renée Zellweger ‘Jumped In Too Quickly’ To New Relationship?

Not long ago, Woman’s Day reported Renée Zellweger is moving too fast with her new boyfriend Ant Anstead. According to the report, Zellweger is “confirming her friends’ worst fears” about her new romance. An inside source tells the tabloid, “She’s been coy about ‘some guy’ she’s been dating for a few weeks now and now we know why,” adding, “Ant has a reputation in Hollywood for being something of a ladies’ man so everyone’s hoping she doesn’t get too serious with him.”

The outlet then speculates that it may be too late for that since Zellweger’s been spotted spending time with Anstead’s toddler son. The source continues, “Ant is a classic example of ‘dating up’ and there’s a real fear he’s using Renée.” The outlet then speculates Anstead isn’t in it for the right reasons and will soon stray. “They’ve started saying they’re exclusive, but the big worry is she’s about to find out they have somewhat different definitions of the word,” muses the source, “Poor Renée always jumps in too quick and I’m afraid this is no different.”

‘Friends’ Urge Renée Zellweger To ‘Slow Down’?

So, is it true Renée Zellweger’s pals are worried sick that she’s going to get her heart broken? We seriously doubt it. While it’s not outlandish to suggest Zellweger’s friends are looking out for her, it’s unlikely any true friend of the star is turning to a tabloid to express their concerns. Going behind Zellweger’s back to cast doubt on her relationship doesn’t seem like the behavior of a concerned friend but rather the musings of a gossip hound. The thing is Zellweger and Anstead seem to be doing just fine.

Zellweger and Anstead seem to be serving fans weekly with steamy PDA sessions. Just last week, Zellweger and Anstead were seen embracing during a romantic bike ride. And even more recently, the couple was spotted kissing on the beach. It’s clear they’re crazy about each other and don’t care who knows it. Since Anstead hasn’t been connected to anyone else other than Zellweger since his recent divorce, it’s hard to see where this alleged “ladies’ man” reputation is coming from. In all likelihood, the tabloid invented this whole story to stir up trouble in the high-profile relationship.

The Tabloid On Renée Zellweger

We wouldn’t trust anything Woman’s Day has to say about Zellweger. Back in 2019, the outlet alleged Zellweger was striking up a romance with actor Colin Firth. Then, early last year, the magazine suggested Zellweger was actually caught in a love triangle between Firth and Tom Cruise. The tabloid then reported Zellweger had a “sleepover” with Bradley Cooper after The Oscars. It’s clear Woman’s Day has absolutely no insight into Zellweger’s love life.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Lonely’ Tom Cruise ‘Terrified’ Of Dating Again, ‘Separated’ Himself From Friends?

Courteney Cox And Johnny McDaid ‘Getting Married At Last’?

‘Warning Signs’ Pointing To Reese Witherspoon’s Divorce From Jim Toth?

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.