Renee Zellweger In Love Triangle With Tom Cruise And Colin Firth?

Is Renee Zellweger really in a “love triangle” with Tom Cruise and Colin Firth? That’s the absurd story featured in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can confirm it’s nonsense.

According to Woman’s Day, Zellweger has been getting close to Cruise over the past year, and even leaned on her Jerry Maguire co-star following her split from Doyle Bramhall II last May. “Renee even flew to the UK on several occasions when Tom was filming there to spend time with him and get away from the painful memories in Los Angeles,” a supposed source tells the outlet. It should be noted, Cruise hasn’t filmed a movie in London since shooting scenes there for Mission: Impossible – Fallout more than two years ago. Additionally, Zellweger and her former co-star haven’t been spotted together overseas.

Still, the anonymous insider insists Zellweger is “open to exploring Scientology” with Cruise and “even attended a meeting with him and his son Connor last year, excitedly telling friends how she was interested in continuing to learn about the religion back in LA.” The unknown tipster adds, “Tom’s recently revealed he’s got feelings for her and is keen to help her fulfill her dream of becoming a mom. After years of fighting off the chemistry and love they both have for one another, he’s open to adopting a child with her.”

From there, the alleged source says Zellweger’s “heart is torn” as she’s also developed feelings for another former co-star, Firth, who recently split from his wife of 22 years, Livia Giuggioli. According to the tabloid, the stars of the Bridget Jones franchise have become close amid his divorce. “Renee’s yearning to have a child and that’s something Colin has made clear he can’t help her with. So pals have urged her to pursue Tom in the hope she’ll fulfill her dream of having a family.”

However, Gossip Cop already busted Woman’s Day last month for falsely claiming Zellweger and Firth were developing a romance. The story was invented because the former co-stars are both single. They haven’t even been spotted together since the release of Bridget Jones’s Baby in September 2016.

As for Cruise, the actor seems to have been thrown into the mix simply because Zellweger thanked her Jerry Maguire co-star while accepting her SAG Award for best actress last week. Giving a shoutout to a former co-star doesn’t indicate she wants to carry his child. Gossip Cop ran the magazine’s storyline by the actress’s spokesperson, who laughed off the ridiculous article. Zellweger’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on her behalf, confirms she’s not in any sort of “love triangle” with Cruise and Firth. Suffice to say, she doesn’t want them to father her children either.

It should be mentioned, Gossip Cop called out Woman’s Day last month for wrongly reporting that Cruise was pursuing a romance with Michelle Dockery. That phony scenario isn’t mentioned in this latest article. The tabloid’s love connections are both fictional and generally arbitrary.