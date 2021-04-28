Renee Zellweger Marrying Tom Cruise, Converting To Scientology?

Last year, one tabloid ran a headline suggesting Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger were looking to marry. Though, this certainly wasn’t the first time it had been suggested. Gossip Cop is reviewing the story to dish out the real details.

Renee Zellweger’s Secret Romance

Almost one year ago to the day, NW published an article claiming that Cruise was taking his top secret romance with his former Jerry Maguire co-star to the next level. The tabloid shared that Zellweger had teased that she had been back in contact with Cruise for months and was even in the early stages of converting to Scientology. A supposed source claimed that Zellweger had been visiting the actor at his apartment near the headquarters of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater, Florida, to prepare for an apparent wedding.

Another tipster dished that the tall blonde had always liked Tom Cruise and wouldn’t be opposed to Scientology either. The story emphasizes that she had been eager to find love since her breakup in 2019. What’s more, an alleged insider for the Church of Scientology added that they’d been waiting for a famous bride since Cruise split from Katie Holmes. “They’ll want them to marry ASAP and become the new poster couple,” claims another sketchy source.

Is Renee Zellweger With Tom Cruise?

However, that’s beside the point because the whole narrative is bogus. The tabloid likely used Zellweger’s shout-out to Cruise in her SAG Awards acceptance speech as the premise of this story. The Judy actress frequently speaks fondly of Cruise, as her role alongside him in Jerry Maguire skyrocketed her to fame. Fans appreciated the nostalgia of Zellweger’s throwback, but there was absolutely no mention of a blossoming romance.

Additionally, the article mentioned that Zellweger was back in contact with Cruise, but the story later says that he sends the actress a birthday gift every year. So they’ve remained in contact, which is a much less enticing trope and likely why the tabloid sensationalized it. Gossip Cop had already busted a different tabloid for suggesting the actress was caught in a love triangle with Cruise and Colin Firth, which Zellweger’s rep found hilarious and quickly disputed. The bottom line is that while the two were lovers on screen — in 1996, mind you — they aren’t romantically involved.

Not to mention, the article stated that the actress had been spotted in Florida, visiting his apartment, yet, she had recently been photographed in L.A. Given this article emerged in late April of 2020, just after lockdown protocols were implemented, it isn’t likely she was traveling back and forth from LA to Florida.

Similar to Brad Pitt, tabloids frequently pair Cruise with past co-stars or really any woman in his near vicinity, often under the premise that they’ll be his “Scientology bride.” In October of 2019, NW claimed that Cruise was begging Demi Moore to be his Scientology bride, and Gossip Cop also busted New Idea for purporting that Cruise was going on secret dates with Kate Winslet. Oh, but that’s not all. Star incorrectly linked him with Michelle Dockery, and OK! boldly suggested he was dating Elisabeth Moss. How many leading ladies can one man date? In fact, he wasn’t and currently isn’t confirmed to be dating any of these mentioned ladies. Obviously, these outlets need a refresher in fact-checking.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reports Claim Malia Obama Is A Wild Child

‘Skin And Bones’ Johnny Depp Looks Like He’s On ‘His Last Voyage’?

Kate Middleton Allegedly Credits This $29 Face Oil To Keep Wrinkles At Bay While Pregnant

Who Is Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld’s Wife? Meet Elena Moussa

Report: Prince Charles Banished Prince Harry Back To America