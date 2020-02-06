Renee Zellweger ‘Too Picky’ To Hold Down A Boyfriend?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Renee Zellweger struggling to keep a boyfriend because she’s “too picky?” That’s the headline one tabloid is taking and running with this week. But it’s not true—and Gossip Cop can exclusively debunk it.

The celebrated Judy actress is the target of a particularly insulting story in this week’s National Enquirer, a publication already infamous for its questionable sourcing and rude depictions of celebrities. The tabloid quote a dubious insider as saying that Zellweger is “clingy, needy, and whiny” in her romantic relationships. “She’s got major issues with trust and screens men three times over before she’ll even agree to dinner,” says the unknown insider, whose authority on the matter is entirely unclear.

Zellweger has had several relationships with other celebrities during her lifetime, including Kenny Chesney, Jim Carrey, and Bradley Cooper. The tabloid lists these men and others as evidence of Zellweger’s inability to maintain a relationship, despite having nothing revealing or interesting to say about her personal life.

Gossip Cop can exclusively confirm that this story is totally bogus. A rep for Zellweger assures us the theory that she can’t hold down a man because of some personal defect is as false as it is insulting. The actress’s spokesperson adds, “They sure can’t stand to see a successful and talented woman being celebrated for her achievements, can they?” Zellweger, who already has one Academy Award under her belt, is the favorite to win Best Actress for her starring role in Judy at this year’s Oscars – and yet all the Enquirer seems able to focus on are the men in her life.

Furthermore, it should be noted that calling the actress both “too clingy” and “too picky” feels somewhat contradictory. Is she too quick to dump her boyfriends, or is she so needy that they dump her? The inconsistency again suggests that the story isn’t true.

Despite the high-profile nature of Zellweger’s past relationships, the star is notably focused on keeping her personal life on the down-low. When asked if she was in a relationship in a 2019 interview with the Guardian, she responded lightly, “I’m in a million relationships!” She added that “it’s not difficult” to have a personal life as a celebrity. “You just don’t talk about it, you don’t post it… I think a little mystery never hurt a girl.” It’s safe to say that the Enquirer has absolutely no insight into Zellweger’s life.

The star’s return to acting in 2016 after a six-year hiatus has given tabloids renewed interest in writing about her – or rather, in making up nonsense about her. Most recently, the actress has been rumored to be part of multiple high-profile love triangles. NW claimed earlier this week that Zellweger was getting between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s (made-up) renewed romance, Woman’s Day put her at the center of a fight between Tom Cruise and Colin Firth. Gossip Cop debunked both those ridiculous rumors. As the actress has made clear, her private life is just that: private.