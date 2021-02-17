Renee Zellweger And Bradley Cooper Planning To ‘Pick Up Where They Left Off’ With Relationship

Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper could be planning on rekindling their romance, according to one outlet. Here’s a look back on the report.

Bradley Cooper Finds Love Again

Last February, Woman’s Day reported that Zellweger and Cooper were going to give their relationship another chance. The former couple dated from 2009 to 2011 but had a brief reunion at last year’s Academy Awards ceremony. The magazine insisted that the encounter was an “intimate reconnection” with a source disclosing, “Renee had later told friends it was up there with winning the Oscar. Talk about everything happening all at once! She has always thought of Bradley as the one that got away.”

The insider added, “Renee and Bradley had really only spied each other sporadically over the past few years and she was understandably anxious about seeing him at the awards. But Bradley went to say hello as soon as he could and told her he was so in awe of her performance in Judy that he’d watched it twice. Renee appreciated his kindness and admitted later she had stomach flutters as soon as she saw him approach.”

The source went on to say that Cooper “flirted” with his former girlfriend at the Oscars afterparty to “test the waters,” and the Bridget Jones’ Diary actress was receptive to his charms. “Things became extremely flirtatious as the evening went on. Renee went back to Bradley’s Pacific Palisades mansion and apparently, they stayed up talking until 4 a.m. She was on a high the next day and told pals that Bradley’s adamant he’s a changed man and wants to pick up where they left off,” the insider disclosed.

What’s Going On With The Actors

Gossip Cop, however, corrected the report when it came out. The only piece of truth to the story was that Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger had a friendly reunion at the Oscars last year, but, let’s be honest, the two are bound to run into each other since they’re both big names in Hollywood. Also, we ran the story by a spokesperson for Zellweger, who laughed off the story, and a source close to Cooper, who assured us that nothing romantic happened between the two.

Plus, this wasn’t the first time Woman’s Day was busted by Gossip Cop falsely reporting stories about Zellweger and Cooper.In 2019, the magazine said that Zellweger was dating Colin Firth. About five months ago, the outlet claimed that Cooper was having secret sleepovers with Jennifer Garner. Gossip Cop debunked these false narratives. The tabloid doesn’t have any insight into either of the entertainer’s personal lives.

