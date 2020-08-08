Remember Margot Robbie's 'Forbidden Romance' With Brad Pitt? We Don't Either

Ever since Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt starred in the film, Once Upon A Time Hollywood together, the tabloids have made all sorts of inaccurate rumors about the two. Last year, one incorrect publication claimed the co-stars had a “forbidden romance.” Gossip Cop busted the fictitious tale when it came out. Looking back on the piece, it’s disgusting that the outlet would even suggest the two were involved in some sort of secret liaison.
On this date last year, we reported that Life & Style was claiming Brad Pitt was in love with Margot Robbie. The tabloid asserted the actor had “found solace” in Robbie amid his turbulent divorce from Angelina Jolie. An alleged insider told the magazine, "Seeing Margot always brought a huge smile to his face. She's the complete opposite of his ex - fun, carefree, witty, and accepts him for who he is."
The dubious insider further claimed people on the set of the Quentin Tarantino film “was talking” about the chemistry between Robbie and Pitt, particularly when “they'd disappear off together and hang out in their trailers." The sketchy source added the co-stars would “secretly text” each other throughout the production of the film. The phony source continued, saying that during the promotion of the film. Robbie and Pitt had gotten “closer” and even maintained the two snuck off together “during the Cannes Film Festival in May for dinner at a small, rustic French restaurant.”
Even though Robbie is married to Tom Ackerley, the alleged insider contested Pitt still professed his growing affections for her, yet the actor "knew he couldn't tell Margot directly... but that's not to say she hasn't picked up on the signals." The phony tipster concluded that Pitt would end up in another “messy love-triangle” as he did when he allegedly left Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie.
Regardless of what this unreliable “insider” proclaimed, Gossip Cop exclusively set the record straight on the matter at the time. We spoke to a spokesperson for Pitt who went on record to refute the article. Also, Pitt and Robbie barely shared a lot of scenes, therefore the two couldn’t have spent much time together. Additionally, as we stated, Robbie is happily married to her husband. The idea that Robbie was “running around” in secret with Pitt is just degrading. Moreover, Gossip Cop had to correct several other narratives about the former co-stars in the past.
Last May, we debunked the tabloid’s sister publication, Star, for claiming Robbie and Pitt were flirting during the production of the film. The outlet also contended the two had undeniable “chemistry” on set and that rumors were flying Pitt and Robbie were “more than just friends.” Gossip Cop busted the bogus story after we checked with a spokesperson for Pitt who denied the piece.
Two years ago, we exposed Life & Style for alleging Tom Ackerley was “keeping an eye” on Pitt. The absurd story purported Ackerley was well aware of Pitt’s crush on his wife and warned the actor to stay away from Robbie. This was also false. Gossip Cop clarified that nothing was even going on between Pitt and Robbie, so there was no need for Ackerely to “threaten” the actor.
