Rege-Jean Page’s Girlfriend Sick Of Being His ‘Dirty Little Secret?’

3:00 pm, March 10, 2021
Rege-Jean Page wears an open collared white shirt under a black blazer
(Getty Images)

Is Regé-Jean Page’s girlfriend upset that he wants to keep their relationship “on the down-low?” A tabloid reports this week that the Bridgerton star’s girlfriend of two years was beginning to feel like his “dirty little secret.” Gossip Cop looks into the rumor. 

Regé-Jean Page’s Girlfriend Sick Of “Hiding?”

“Regé’s Girlfriend: No More Hiding!” reads the headline above an article in this week’s issue of OK!. The tabloid contends that Regé-Jean Page, who is riding high from the smashing success of the Netflix series Bridgerton, had fans of the regency romance “convinced” that he and costar Phoebe Dynever were a real-life couple. In reality, however, the actor has been in a relationship for two years with a woman named Emily Brown. Now Brown is “fed up” with keeping their romance “under wraps,” according to the new report. 

“She’s starting to feel like Regé’s dirty little secret,” a “pal” tells the outlet of Brown, who also shares a home with Page in London. Although Page “insists that keeping their relationship on the down-low is no big deal,” Brown can’t help but want “everyone to know that the hunky Duke of Hastings is spoken for,” the source continued. It didn’t help matters that producers of the Netflix Original series supposedly believe that romance rumors about Page and Dynever are helping to sell the story. 

Producers Fanning Rumors Of Page, Phoebe Dynever Romance?

The tabloid’s dubious insider proclaims that “the show’s producers have been happy to let the rumors about Regé and Phoebe fly because it made their steamy sex scenes that much more believable.” Let’s pause for a moment and consider the type of person who would pause a sex scene to look up whether the actors involved were a couple before deciding said sex scene was believable enough. It’s Gossip Cop’s official position that the tabloid’s supposed source does not exist. What a ludicrous argument. 

It’s ridiculous that this tabloid claims that Brown is upset about how private Page is being about their relationship since the only reason we know who she is in the first place is because paparazzi sold photos of her with Page to the Daily Mail. After the photos of her were published in the press, Brown deleted her LinkedIn account, which we take as a sign that she’d rather not be famous. 

Phoebe Dynever and Regé-Jean Page have publicly denied rumors about being in a relationship, and Dynever even said a relationship between the two of them would be “complicated,” which is especially telling now that we know he’s already dating someone else. If producers wanted a fake relationship between the stars to help sell the love story, the stars wouldn’t have personally denied the rumors. 

Though Regé-Jean Page has only recently become a household name, the tabloids haven’t hesitated to start speculating about not just his personal life, but his next career moves as well. Gossip Cop recently found a rumor in Star that claimed Page had hinted that he could be the next James Bond. That tabloid, owned by the same parent company as OK! had no more clue of what project was next for Page than OK! has into Page’s romantic life.

