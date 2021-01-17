Who Is Deborah Divine? All About Eugene Levy’s Wife And How The Levy Family Got Famous Celebrities Who Is Deborah Divine? All About Eugene Levy’s Wife And How The Levy Family Got Famous
Report: Reba McEntire Could 'Risk Losing' Boyfriend Rex Linn With Controlling Behavior News Report: Reba McEntire Could 'Risk Losing' Boyfriend Rex Linn With Controlling Behavior
‘Is Vin Diesel Gay?’ A Look At The Controversial Rumor Celebrities ‘Is Vin Diesel Gay?’ A Look At The Controversial Rumor
Hailey Baldwin Pushed To 'Breaking Point' Over Justin Bieber's Mental Health Problems? Celebrities Hailey Baldwin Pushed To 'Breaking Point' Over Justin Bieber's Mental Health Problems?
Entertainment

Regé-Jean Page Hints He Could Be The Next James Bond?

Regé-Jean Page in _Bridgerton_.
(Netflix)

Regé-Jean Page has been the talk of the town lately thanks to starring as Simon Basset inNetflix's widely popular Bridgerton. Yet is the recent clout enough for the rising star to land such an iconic role as James Bond? One recent report claims Page has been subtly cluing in fans to that narrative. Gossip Cop takes a look at the story.

‘Eye On The Spies’

According to Star, Page has “fans speculating he’s in line to take over from Daniel Crag as the next 007” after he tweeted a reference to the iconic character.

An insider told the tabloid “Rege´-Jean’s name is on everyone’s lips” for the coveted role. Page “has been vocal about the importance of inclusive casting,” so that could mean he’ll play the famous spy.

Gossip Cops Take

The tabloid did get one thing right, fans have been speculating about what this tweet could mean. It brought Page to the forefront of the Bond conversation, but it was likely just a joke that spun out of control. When Page appeared on The Tonight Show, he downplayed the idea that he would actually play Bond:

No, I think there might be an element of like cultural translation to be done here. If you’re a Brit and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the B-word.

As for Star, the magazine has published questionable stories around the Bond saga in the past. A few years back it claimed Tom Hiddleston would have been Bond if not for Taylor Swift. Hiddleston has only had positive things to say about Swift, so that was completely made-up. Another report back in July claimed the incumbent Bond Daniel Craig banned Ben Affleck from the No Time To Die premiere out of fears of being upstaged, but who even knows if there’ll be a proper red carpet when it eventually comes out.

Producer Barbara Brocolli has kept a very tight lip on who will be the next James Bond, but she has said the role may not go to a white man. No official word can be expected at least before No Time To Die premieres at some point in 2021.

Lots Of Rumors Concerning The Next James Bond

Page joins Richard Madden, Mulholland Drive star Justin Theroux, and Tom Hardy in the club of supposed actors to become the next James Bonds. While speculating is fun, using Page's tweet as justification for this claim is more than a stretch. Since this story is strictly speculation, Gossip Cop is busting it.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

More From Gossip Cop

How Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Is Different From The Book Series

Chris Evans Responds To Rumor He’s Returning to MCU As Captain America

Report: Robert Pattinson And Zoe Kravitz 'Can't Gel,' Feuding On Set Of 'The Batman'

Related

How Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Is Different From The Book Series