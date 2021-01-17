Regé-Jean Page Hints He Could Be The Next James Bond?

Regé-Jean Page has been the talk of the town lately thanks to starring as Simon Basset inNetflix's widely popular Bridgerton. Yet is the recent clout enough for the rising star to land such an iconic role as James Bond? One recent report claims Page has been subtly cluing in fans to that narrative. Gossip Cop takes a look at the story.
According to Star, Page has “fans speculating he’s in line to take over from Daniel Crag as the next 007” after he tweeted a reference to the iconic character.
An insider told the tabloid “Rege´-Jean’s name is on everyone’s lips” for the coveted role. Page “has been vocal about the importance of inclusive casting,” so that could mean he’ll play the famous spy.
The tabloid did get one thing right, fans have been speculating about what this tweet could mean. It brought Page to the forefront of the Bond conversation, but it was likely just a joke that spun out of control. When Page appeared on The Tonight Show, he downplayed the idea that he would actually play Bond:
No, I think there might be an element of like cultural translation to be done here. If you’re a Brit and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the B-word.
As for Star, the magazine has published questionable stories around the Bond saga in the past. A few years back it claimed Tom Hiddleston would have been Bond if not for Taylor Swift. Hiddleston has only had positive things to say about Swift, so that was completely made-up. Another report back in July claimed the incumbent Bond Daniel Craig banned Ben Affleck from the No Time To Die premiere out of fears of being upstaged, but who even knows if there’ll be a proper red carpet when it eventually comes out.
Producer Barbara Brocolli has kept a very tight lip on who will be the next James Bond, but she has said the role may not go to a white man. No official word can be expected at least before No Time To Die premieres at some point in 2021.
Page joins Richard Madden, Mulholland Drive star Justin Theroux, and Tom Hardy in the club of supposed actors to become the next James Bonds. While speculating is fun, using Page's tweet as justification for this claim is more than a stretch. Since this story is strictly speculation, Gossip Cop is busting it.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.