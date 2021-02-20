Who Is Regé-Jean Page’s Girlfriend, Emily Brown?

Thanks to his role on the Netflix hit Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page is currently the hottest ticket in town. Just don’t be fooled by his on-screen chemistry with co-star Phoebe Dynevor. Page is spoken for, and we have the details on his current relationship. Here’s the scoop on his low-key romance with girlfriend Emily Brown.

Regé-Jean Page’s Popularity Skyrocketed After ‘Bridgerton’ Came Out

Even if you haven’t seen Bridgerton, prepare for the ascent of Regé-Jean Page. The British–Zimbabwean actor, 30, plays Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, in the Shonda Rhimes period drama. Check out a scene from the wildly popular Bridgerton and see if he steals your heart:

The series’ success on Netflix has already guaranteed it a second season, and Page’s overnight popularity has earned him a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

Prior to all the buzz, Page was a student in London studying sound engineering. “It was already a compromise,” he told Interview in 2016. “It was halfway between a science for my mum and an art for me.”

But he ultimately followed his heart and dropped his major to pursue acting. After two years of auditioning, Page was accepted into London’s Drama Centre, a university that boasts some familiar names on its list of alumni: Paul Bettany, Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender, and Gwendoline Christie (just to name a few).

As a working actor, Page started with small parts on British TV shows. He made his U.S. acting debut as Chicken George in the 2016 remake of the miniseries Roots, and from 2018 to 2019 he starred in the ABC legal drama For the People.

Bridgerton has introduced Page to a massive audience. The show is the most-watched original series on Netflix launch to date. The streaming service even claims that 82 million members viewed the show in its first 28 days of release—far more than its projected estimate of 63 million.

Regé-Jean Page And Phoebe Dynevor Have Incredible Chemistry On ‘Bridgerton’

Though Bridgerton stars a large ensemble cast, Page’s role as an elusive bachelor has made him a fan favorite. In fact, his acting is so convincing that many wonder if the fictional romance between his character Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor) hints at a real relationship between the actors.

Regé-Jean fanned the flames with an interview where he calls Phoebe his celebrity crush:

"who is your celeb crush?"



"i'm gonna go with the joy that is phoebe dynevor, my daphne bridgerton because how could you not be." -regé-jean page #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/6Lc02YwuHm — bridgerton things (@regexphoebe) January 8, 2021

There’s no doubt that the two are great work partners, but that seems to be where things end.

“I think everything you need to know is on camera. That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you,” he told Access Hollywood in January. “All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.”

Regé-Jean Page Can’t Keep His Relationship Hidden

In mid-February, Page was spotted embracing a mystery lady in London before he took off for a private airport.

It turns out the woman is his girlfriend Emily Brown. Sorry, Bridgerton fans—even Phoebe Dynevor confirmed that their on-screen romance is just that.

“I’d love to say there was really something between us,” Phoebe told UK publication You in mid-February. “But no, it has always been strictly professional. There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further.”

What We Know About Emily Brown

According to the Daily Mail, Emily is a Manchester University graduate and soccer player for South-West London’s FBB Warriors.

She also has a professional career as a freelance copywriter. Past clients include Nike, Converse, and Uber.

The couple is said to share a $1.1 million home in North London. And although Page hasn’t shared details on Emily (or his relationship status altogether), we imagine they are pretty serious. In February, the actor shared his take on the makings of a successful relationship with NPR:

“[Simon Basset’s storyline] reminds me of every relationship I’ve ever had. I think it’s figuring out how to make sure that the people in the relationship are collaborators, figuring out how to make both people protagonists in a relationship and how that needs compromise … And I think that figuring out how to open the doors in yourself that make you worthy of love and capable of giving love is that ongoing conversation that I was most interested in exploring.”

Apologies to those who’ve fallen for the up-and-comer. For now, it looks like he has found his Duchess.