Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Reese Witherspoon making her watermelon margarita. Lifestyle You’ll Be Sipping Reese Witherspoon’s Watermelon Margarita All Summer Long

When she popped up on Insta showing us how to make her watermelon margarita, I knew it was going to be good!

 by Dana Hopkins
Reese Witherspoon on the left sitting with her husband, Jim Toth. Celebrities Overwhelmed’ Reese Witherspoon ‘Gearing Up For A Split’ From Husband?

Did Reese Witherspoon split up with her husband Jim Toth? 365 days ago a story made the rounds that there was a “serious strain” on the marriage, and a divorce could be in the cards. Gossip Cop debunked the story then, but we’re looking back one year later to see how things shook out. Buckling […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Julianne Hough smiling, holding up her ring finger with a ring on it. Celebrities Julianne Hough Rumored To Be The Next Bachelorette

Is Julianne Hough going to be the next Bachelorette? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘The Bachelorette’ Seeks Out Julianne Hough After Ratings Dive? The most recent edition of OK! reports producers would love to have Julianne Hough on as the next Bachelorette. This potential move comes after a reported dip in […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Brad Pitt in sunglasses smiling with Angelina Jolie, back when they were married. Celebrities Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Planning Family Vacation After Settling Child Custody Battle?

It’s officially summer which means millions of families will be heading out on vacation. Last year, one tabloid reported that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were planning such a trip with their kids despite intense divorce proceedings. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where exes stand today now that Pitt has officially won […]

 by Cortland Ann
Lifestyle

You’ll Be Sipping Reese Witherspoon’s Watermelon Margarita All Summer Long

D
Dana Hopkins
7:15 am, July 5, 2021
Reese Witherspoon making her watermelon margarita.
(@reesewitherspoon/Instagram)

We can all agree everything Reese Witherspoon touches turns to gold, right?

Her filmography is as impressive as it is immense. From the time she graced our screens as a child actor in “Man on the Moon” to playing Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde,” she owned the silver screen. Can we also talk about her clothing line, Draper James? I want everything in that store. And oh my goodness, her book club is the best. We also can’t forget about her production company, Hello Sunshine.

She’s a philanthropist, girl boss and encourager of women all around the world. She seriously does it all! 

So, when she popped up on Insta showing us how to make her watermelon margarita, I knew it was going to be good!

Reese’s Watermelon Margarita 

The steps to making her perfect summertime cocktail are pretty simple, and it is amazing.

First, you’ll want to gather the below ingredients: 

  • 1.5 oz Tequila
  • 1 oz fresh watermelon juice or puree
  • 1 oz fresh lime juice
  • 1 oz agave nectar
  • 3 mint leaves
  • Garnish with watermelon

Next, hug the tequila bottle. Follow by mixing the ingredients together in a shaker. Then, shake, shake, shake! And finally, sip and enjoy your delicious concoction. It’s that easy!

The refreshing drink is perfect for backyard BBQs, beach days or just sipping away with a girlfriend. If you’re feeling adventurous, you could even dig out the blender and make it an iced slushy! No matter how to choose to create Reese’s drink, it will be your fav summertime bevy all season long.

More Food + Drink Stories:

I Recreated Courtney Cox’s Alabama Hand Rolls And They Were Amazing

Eva Mendes’ Healthy Chocolate Goji Sea Salt Drops Will Be Your New Go-To Dessert

Courteney Cox’s Genius Twist On A Margarita Is The Perfect Way To Celebrate World Cocktail Day

 

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.