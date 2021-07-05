We can all agree everything Reese Witherspoon touches turns to gold, right?

Her filmography is as impressive as it is immense. From the time she graced our screens as a child actor in “Man on the Moon” to playing Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde,” she owned the silver screen. Can we also talk about her clothing line, Draper James? I want everything in that store. And oh my goodness, her book club is the best. We also can’t forget about her production company, Hello Sunshine.

She’s a philanthropist, girl boss and encourager of women all around the world. She seriously does it all!

So, when she popped up on Insta showing us how to make her watermelon margarita, I knew it was going to be good!

Reese’s Watermelon Margarita

The steps to making her perfect summertime cocktail are pretty simple, and it is amazing.

First, you’ll want to gather the below ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila

1 oz fresh watermelon juice or puree

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz agave nectar

3 mint leaves

Garnish with watermelon

Next, hug the tequila bottle. Follow by mixing the ingredients together in a shaker. Then, shake, shake, shake! And finally, sip and enjoy your delicious concoction. It’s that easy!

The refreshing drink is perfect for backyard BBQs, beach days or just sipping away with a girlfriend. If you’re feeling adventurous, you could even dig out the blender and make it an iced slushy! No matter how to choose to create Reese’s drink, it will be your fav summertime bevy all season long.

