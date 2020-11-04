Reese Witherspoon's Marriage In Trouble After 'Reunion' With Ryan Phillippe?

Is Ryan Phillippe Helping Reese Witherspoon Amid Her Marriage Problems?

According to New Idea, Reese Witherspoon is leaning on Ryan Phillippe amid her marital problems with Jim Toth. Witherspoon and Phillippe were married from 1999 to 2007, and are the parents of two children, Ava and Deacon. The former pair reunited recently for their son’s 17th birthday and were seen having a blast. A family friend tells the magazine, “It’s wonderful to see them enjoying each other’s company. There was a time when she couldn’t be in the same room as him, so this is pretty huge.”