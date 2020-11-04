Reese Witherspoon's Marriage In Trouble After 'Reunion' With Ryan Phillippe?

A tabloid claims a recent reunion between former spouses', Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, may be causing drama in Witherspoon’s marriage to Jim Toth. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
According to New Idea, Reese Witherspoon is leaning on Ryan Phillippe amid her marital problems with Jim Toth. Witherspoon and Phillippe were married from 1999 to 2007, and are the parents of two children, Ava and Deacon. The former pair reunited recently for their son’s 17th birthday and were seen having a blast. A family friend tells the magazine, “It’s wonderful to see them enjoying each other’s company. There was a time when she couldn’t be in the same room as him, so this is pretty huge.”
The source further reveals the Sweet Home Alabama star’s marriage to Toth has been “on the rocks” for some time, adding, “they’re like ships passing in the night and that’s only if they’re in the same house.” The insider states Toth’s big investment in the streaming service Quibi, which shut down last month, has added more strain to his marriage.
“Jim invested everything in it and he’s lost at all. Jim’s worth zero now, which means Reese could be looking at paying him alimony and child support if they decided to get a divorce,” the source maintains.
Gossip Cop can clarify this phony report. First, let’s explain the idea that Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe are “reuniting" is fabricated. The two only got together to celebrate their son’s birthday. For the tabloid to try and insinuate more happened without any proof is poor journalism. Also, Gossip Cop has corrected several times the notion Witherspoon is having marital problems with Jim Toth. The Election actress shared a sweet post about Toth on Instagram earlier this year for Valentine’s Day.
Additionally, Toth isn’t flat broke. Despite the fallout with Quibi, Toth is a well-known talent agent who’s represented A-list stars, such as Matthew McConaughey, Robert Downey Jr., and Scarlett Johansson. Gossip Cop busted several other outlets that have been unreliable when reporting on Witherspoon.
Last year, we busted New Idea for purporting that Witherspoon was fighting with Jennifer Aniston on the set of The Morning Show. Gossip Cop checked with sources close to the situation that confirmed the report was false.
A few months ago, we corrected a story from Woman’s Day that maintained Witherspoon got a bachelor pad amid a divorce from Toth. We clarified that this wasn’t remotely true. Obviously, the tabloids have no real insight into the actress’s life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.