Reese Witherspoon’s Husband Jealous Of Her Success, Wants Out Of Marriage?

Are Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth living separate lives? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop knows a lot can change in a year, so we’re checking back in on the couple.

Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth Going Their Separate Ways?

Twelve months ago, Life & Style reported that Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, had reached a breaking point in their marriage. In a reference to Witherspoon’s show, the tabloid insisted she and Toth were done “putting out the little fires” in their marriage. An inside source told the tabloid, “Jim just can’t compete with Reese’s success and that causes a lot of friction in their marriage. It’s no secret that he’d rather live his life and let Reese live hers.”

The magazine even noted Witherspoon had put down $11.9 million on a Los Angeles mansion, implying she had plans to move out of their current home to give Toth his space. An insider mused, “At this point, he doesn’t even like to work out with her,” referring to recent sightings of the couple going on their jogs separately. “It’s kinda mean. Jim doesn’t hide the fact that he prefers to do his things, without Reese.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

So, did Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth part ways? Of course not, and there was never any story here. According to the report, couples that jog alone and don’t make the same amount of money can’t stay together. That take is half-formed and ridiculous. Witherspoon has always expressed her love for fitness, so it’s no surprise she takes an occasional run without her husband. Furthermore, it’s an offensive and sexist implication that Toth can’t handle his wife making more money than him. Surely, Toth is supportive and proud of Witherspoon’s successful career.

No shocking details of a couple in crisis followed this report. What did follow was more evidence that Witherspoon and Toth are doing just fine. In the time since, the couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary together and appear to be going strong as ever.

It’s clear Life & Style has no problem lying about the state of celebrities’ marriages. Earlier this year, the tabloid tried again, claiming Witherspoon and Toth were headed for divorce after multiple “bombshell” fights. Then, the magazine alleged George and Amal Clooney were living “separate lives.” The outlet also asserted Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s marriage was “crumbling” post-prison. Clearly, readers should be skeptical of any divorce news coming from Life & Style.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Charles Stripping Prince Harry Of Titles, Forcing Him To Divorce Meghan Markle?

Why Eric Clapton’s Famous Friends Are Abandoning Him

John Legend ‘Ready To Call It Quits’ With Chrissy Teigen After ‘Shock Scandal’?

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day

Caitlyn Jenner’s Body ‘Failing On Her’ After Plastic Surgery And Old Injuries?