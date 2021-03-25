Reese Witherspoon’s Favorite Outdoor Chair Is The Perfect Patio Accessory

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

I’ve a big fan of Reese Witherspoon’s home decor tastes – a little bit country chic, a dash of New England colonial vibes, and a hint of modern minimalism. Just like her personal style, Witherspoon’s home is definitely #dreamhome worthy.

Luckily we get a sneak peek here and there in her fun Instagram posts. In fact, recently the Big Little Lies actress posted a short video outlining “a lovely day” with short clips of moments that make her happy.

Among the clips of morning coffee, relaxing yoga sessions, spending time with her boys, and indulging with a donut, something caught my eye. It was a clip of Reese in her backyard, in a cozy but collected look of gray joggers and a denim button up, swinging in an wicker egg chair with her son Tennessee.

Egg chairs are definitely overthrowing the adirondack chair for the it outdoor accessory. Not only are the eye catching, they are oh so comfortable, and it is the perfect spot to curl up in the afternoon with a good book. And what better time to update your patio than now? Check out some of our top picks.

Easier to assemble than you may believe, this whimsical chair can be installed on your porch roof, a sturdy tree branch, or even in your living room. Thread in some fairy lights to up the charm. Check it out here.

For more versatility, this chic, modern looking swing chair can be set up wherever you see fit. An extra-sturdy iron base won’t budge, and the large, plush cushion just adds to the comfort level. Get more details here.

If you like the look of an egg chair but don’t want to hassle with chains and stands, look no further! This sturdy, stylish chair is the perfect place to relax after a long day, indoor or out. You can get yours here.