 by Ariel Gordon
Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Swim Collab With Lands' End Is Full Of Summer Must-Haves

Reese Witherspoon's Draper James x Lands' End summer collection has everything you need for a day out in the sun.

 by Ruby McAuliffe
Who doesn’t love Reese Witherspoon? The Legally Blonde star seems to do it all with excellence, and her Nashville based brand, Draper James, is no different. 

The Southern charmed Draper James is making a splash this summer by collaborating with Lands’ End, the American clothing and home decor retailer. The two brands are bringing the chicest collection this season and are “celebrating all women with comfortable, confidence-inspiring swimwear.” 

The collaboration consists of tote bags, resort shirts, dresses, swimsuits, sunglasses, and more. Think of everything you’d need for a day at the beach, and that’s what this stunning collection brings. But this collection is made up of more than just must-haves. It’s also made up of impact. 

A portion of each purchase from the exclusive collection is given to Girls Inc., a nonprofit organization that “[inspires] all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.”  

This is not the first time Draper James has committed to giving back by supporting Girls Inc. In 2017, 25% of all Black Friday deals went to the organization. Every summer, Draper James brings on two new interns from Girls Inc. Just recently, all proceeds of the cutest beaded bracelet went to the nonprofit. In the words of Witherspoon herself, “Wherever there’s a Draper James, there’s always a relationship with a Girls Inc. in that community.”  

Supporting the pro-girl organization and looking cute while doing it has never been easier! Check out our top picks from the Draper James x Lands’ End exclusive collection down below.

Square Neck Bralette + Retro High Waisted Bottom Bikini Set

Product photo of a flattering bikini in a dark blue and floral print.
(Draper James x Lands’ End)

The crux of this amazing collection is the swimwear! Featuring the quality materials and flattering designs Lands’ End is known for, the available options have Reese’s signature touch with the classic prints and colors.

While there is a number of one piece options, this bikini is just too cute for those who prefer to show a little more skin. The bralette top provides support and coverage without being too revealing, while the high waisted bottoms offer that much appreciated tummy coverage. (Buy the top here, $54.95 -$64.95, and the bottoms here, $44.95 -$54.95)

The Printed Open Tote

Product photo of a printed open tote bag in red, pink, and white checkers with red trim and handles.
(Draper James x Lands’ End)

The Printed Open Top Tote was made to hold it all. Need to pack your sunscreen? Throw it in. Have nowhere to store your towel? Add it to the bag. What about your Big Little Lies book? There’s still room.

The tote is also made of cotton canvas, has supportive and resilient handles and includes a water resistant base. The oh-so-cute bag comes in three colors: Light blue with florals, raspberry with a gingham design and blue multi gingham. (Buy here, $39.95)

V-Neck Tee Shirt Dress in Awning Stripe

Product photo of a v-neck tee shirt dress with a white collar, gold buttons and white and blue stripes.
(Draper James x Lands’ End)

This versatile tee shirt dress is everything. Designed for ease, you can either dress it up or down. Throw on a pair of sneakers for a casual day, or try some summer heels for a fancier look.

Made of 100% cotton jersey, the dress is also airy and comfortable. Better yet? It looks like you totally put in effort because of the soft V-neck, delicate gold buttons, and the three quarter length sleeves. (Buy here, $108)

Knotted Headband 

Product photo of a knotted headband in red and pink checkers.
(Draper James x Lands’ End)

Take your poolside look to the next level by accessorizing it with the Knotted Headband in Gingham.  

This quirky addition is sweet and fun and combines the perfect blend of warm pinks and reds. Slip it on, tuck your hair behind your ears and you’re ready for the day. Try pairing it with the Printed Open Tote mentioned above for the ultimate put together look. (Buy here, $38)

Garland Sunglasses

Product photo of cat-eye sunglasses with a blue and white gingham design.
(Draper James x Lands’ End)

I need these sunnies right now, and so do you.

They provide 100% UV ray protection and are sure to make you feel both classy and sweet. Everything from the gingham print to the cat-eye frames were made to emulate confidence, and it shows. (Buy here, $98)

Beach Towel

Product photo of a beach towel in red, pink and white checkers.
(Draper James x Lands’ End)

How can a towel be adorable? Well, Draper James and Lands’ End figured it out. 

In both of the colors navy and raspberry, the 100% cotton beach towel provides ultimate comfort and plush. And say goodbye to too-small-to-fit pool towels, as this beach staple stretches over six feet long. (Buy here, $39.95)

The Draper James x Lands’ End swimwear collab will have you decked out in the chicest summer must-haves and is guaranteed to turn heads this sunny season. Be sure to check out the full collection at draperjames.com.

