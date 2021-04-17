Reese Witherspoon Trying To Save Marriage, Avoid $250 Million Divorce?

Are Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth headed for divorce? That’s what plenty of tabloids have been claiming. Gossip Cop investigates the rumors.

Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth Headed For Divorce?

Not long ago, Star magazine claimed Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, were headed for divorce after 10 years of marriage. According to the tabloid, as Witherspoon started bringing in more money, Toth couldn’t take the change in dynamic. The magazine’s insider explained that “Jim became less and less enamored with Reese’s lifestyle.” The publication insisted that Witherspoon and Toth were at a breaking point.

Of course, Gossip Cop was quick to point out the tabloid’s complete lack of evidence. The main source of tension the insider offered was that they simply had different jobs, which wasn’t very convincing. The source was vague, citing Witherspoon’s love of “glitz and glam” and Toth’s “businessman” personality as the irreconcilable differences that were driving them apart. Gossip Cop didn’t buy it.

Witherspoon Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring?

Following shortly behind was a report from OK!, claiming that tensions were rising in Witherspoon and Toth’s marriage. The tabloid insisted that a recent sighting of Witherspoon without her ring was spelling trouble for the couple. According to the magazine’s insider, “They don’t argue in front of other people… but they’re two very different people, and things may have gone downhill because of it.” The source went on to explain how lockdown only made things worse for the spouses.

Gossip Cop wasn’t convinced. There are plenty of reasons someone might remove their wedding band, and yet tabloids are constantly using ring-less sightings as a sign of marital trouble. Most of the time, the stories are completely wrong. In many cases, the couples are doing just fine.

Reese Witherspoon Losing $250 Million In Divorce?

The tabloids kept pushing, insisting divorce was near for Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth and that the actress was going to lose a lot of money when it finally came. In Touch published a similar story, claiming that the couple had been struggling for a while now, and the pandemic had only made it worse. It even speculated that Witherspoon was at risk of losing half her net worth, a whopping $250 million, in the divorce since the couple hadn’t contracted a prenup.

Of course, there was no truth to this report either. The article’s dubious insider failed to provide any convincing details, and by all reports, Witherspoon and Toth seemed happy. The couple even celebrated their 10 year anniversary not long before.

Witherspoon Desperate To Save Her Marriage?

Finally, a report from the National Enquirer switched up the narrative. According to the tabloid, the pandemic had only worsened the couple’s already existing problems. One of those problems, the insider claimed, was Witherspoon’s drinking. According to the source, “the timing couldn’t have been worse,” of course referring to COVID-related lockdown orders. The tabloid insisted that Witherspoon was terrified of losing what they built, and she was willing to do anything to avoid divorce.

There was no more truth to this report than the rest. Furthermore, they all followed the same narrative: resentful Toth and boozy Witherspoon were having problems and the pandemic only made them worse. Unsurprisingly, each tabloid had a different “insider” spilling the couple’s alleged intimate details. There has been no evidence to suggest the couple had been struggling at all, before the pandemic or after. From what we can tell, they just celebrated a decade of marriage and are happy as ever.

