Reese Witherspoon Still Working With Meghan Markle On TV Show?

Sorry Everyone, Meghan Markle & Reese Witherspoon Aren't Sharing The Screen Together

As Gossip Cop stated at the time, a team-up of America’s favorite actress and the popular duchess would be epic. Sadly, it isn’t a reality. Gossip Cop ran the story by a more reputable source close to the situation and our informant dismissed the bogus story outright. Now, a year later, seeing as how there haven’t been any announcements about this “project” or Witherspoon and Markle working together, we think it’s safe to say the story is still false. Other key details made the article fabricated. For starters, Reese Witherspoon isn’t a writer, and the actress had never met Meghan Markle, in her kitchen or anywhere else.