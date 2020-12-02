Reese Witherspoon Still Working With Meghan Markle On TV Show?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Reese Witherspoon and Meghan Markle were teaming up for a TV show. As wonderful as this duo would be, Gossip Cop had its suspicions about the story. Though we investigated the report when it came out, we’re revisiting this tale to see if there may be any truth to it.
In 2019, Woman’s Day alleged Witherspoon and Markle were working on a project that the Cruel Intentions actress secretly penned. According to the tabloid, Witherspoon wanted the Duchess of Sussex to be a part of the project, and Markle “was keen to explore the opportunity further." The publication asserted after the actress wrote to the royal, the two met up while Witherspoon was in England promoting The Morning Show.
An insider revealed the Reese Witherspoon was “surprised when she not only got a response but an invite to Frogmore Cottage. They had a meeting in Meghan's kitchen, drinking herbal tea, eating her homemade banana oatmeal muffins and talking about Hollywood like they were old friends." The source further disclosed Prince Harry was “supportive of the idea as long as filming doesn't clash with their royal duties and they've agreed to meet up again while Meghan is in LA."
As Gossip Cop stated at the time, a team-up of America’s favorite actress and the popular duchess would be epic. Sadly, it isn’t a reality. Gossip Cop ran the story by a more reputable source close to the situation and our informant dismissed the bogus story outright. Now, a year later, seeing as how there haven’t been any announcements about this “project” or Witherspoon and Markle working together, we think it’s safe to say the story is still false. Other key details made the article fabricated. For starters, Reese Witherspoon isn’t a writer, and the actress had never met Meghan Markle, in her kitchen or anywhere else.
When the Witherspoon was overseas, she recorded herself shopping in a souvenir shop that had plates containing Markle's face on them. Gossip Cop explained that this is more than likely where the magazine came up with the fictitious story. Additionally, the Duchess of Sussex has since returned to Hollywood, sort of, but the former actress will only be doing work behind the camera for Netflix.
Also, Woman’s Day isn’t the most trustworthy source when it comes to reporting on Reese Witherspoon or Meghan Markle. In September, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for alleging Reese Witherspoon was caught with another man. Around the same time, we debunked another fraudulent account from the publication which claimed Meghan Markle had threatened the royal family with a documentary about Princess Diana. It’s honestly shameful how low the tabloids will stoop just to obtain readers. Gossip Cop will continue to expose these phony narratives.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
