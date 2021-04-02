Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Bill Gates smiling and wearing a suit with a red tie. Celebrities Rory John Gates: Everything We Know About Bill Gates’s Only Son

What's it like to be the child of the fourth richest man on the planet? Find out more about Rory John Gates, Bill Gates's only son.

 by Deb Taylor
A photo of an Atlanta mansion overlayed with images of Steve Harvey and Tyler Perry News Steve Harvey Buys Tyler Perry’s Old Atlanta Mansion For Record-Breaking Amount [See The Amazing Pics]

Tyler Perry’s palatial mansion has finally sold to another famed Atlanta resident: Steve Harvey. Perry originally built the home in 2007 before selling it for an Atlanta-record $17.5 million to a new owner in 2016. Now, five years later, the mansion has changed hands once again, though Harvey managed to get a slightly cheaper, though […]

 by Brianna Morton
Reese Witherspoon in a black dress Celebrities Reese Witherspoon Spotted Without Wedding Ring, Prompting Report Her Marriage Is In Trouble

Are Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth on the brink of divorce? After Witherspoon was spotted without her wedding ring on, rumors are swirling that the marriage could be doomed. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Reese And Jim Marriage Woes?’ According to OK!, Toth and Witherspoon’s ten-year marriage may not be as peachy as it looks. An insider […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Ariana Grande wears a dark colored dress and stands with her head tilted to the side against a blue background News Ariana Grande’s Fans Worried She’s Too Thin After Latest Instagram Post

Ariana Grande posted a seemingly innocent photo of herself enjoying a walk in nature to Instagram and now critics are calling the pop star out for her slim figure. Some have expressed genuine worry that the singer is too thin, while others seemed to be simply taking the opportunity to tear Grande down under the […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities

Reese Witherspoon Spotted Without Wedding Ring, Prompting Report Her Marriage Is In Trouble

M
Matthew Radulski
3:00 pm, April 2, 2021
Reese Witherspoon in a black dress
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Are Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth on the brink of divorce? After Witherspoon was spotted without her wedding ring on, rumors are swirling that the marriage could be doomed. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Reese And Jim Marriage Woes?’

According to OK!, Toth and Witherspoon’s ten-year marriage may not be as peachy as it looks. An insider says, “It worried friends that Reese isn’t wearing her ring.” A source adds, “They don’t argue in front of other people… but they’re two very different people, and things may have gone downhill because of it.”

A source adds that “lockdown was tough at the start, as they had to adjust to being stuck together.” While Reese Witherspoon would later return to work, Jim Toth’s job at Quibi came to an end. An insider says, “He found the timing of the Quibi shut down and Reese’s ever-rising success hard to take.” While the ringless outings are a bad sign, a source ends the story on a positive note, saying, “No matter what happens, they always handle their problems on their own terms — and in a dignified way.”

Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Ever-Rising Success’

Quibi’s failure has not destroyed Reese Witherspoon’s marriage. This popular rumor ignores the fact that Toth has decades of success under his belt as a talent agent. Furthermore, the tabloid acts as if Witherspoon’s “ever-rising success” perfectly coincides with Quibi’s downfall. The Academy Award winner has been a Hollywood icon for decades now, long before she married Toth.

Gossip Cop regularly debunks ring-based stories. People take their wedding bands off for a litany of reasons, so it’s hardly a sign that a couple is on the brink of divorce. Reese Witherspoon recently posted a lovely tenth-anniversary message on Instagram, so this story is obviously false.

Other Ring-Less Stories

This tabloid is always on the lookout for celebrities leaving wedding bands at home. Matt Damon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Margot Robbie have all been subjected to the same ring-less narrative. Like Reese Witherspoon, all of their marriages are still going strong. Gossip Cop doesn’t expect OK! to change its ring-based tactics, but it’s important to take these stories with a grain of salt.

We’ve already debunked this tabloid when it claimed that Witherspoon was feuding with Jennifer Aniston. The Morning Show co-stars have been friends for decades and even played sisters on Friends. This tabloid clearly can’t be trusted with Witherspoon stories. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth just celebrated their tin anniversary and look primed to celebrate many more.

More News From Gossip Cop

How ‘Boy Meets World’s’ Maitland Ward Plans To Juggle Adult Film Career After TV Return

Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?

Audrina Patridge’s Controversial ‘Skirt Jeans’ Has The Internet Divided

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones?

Liv Tyler’s Son Looks Like His Famous Grandfather

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.