Reese Witherspoon Spotted Without Wedding Ring, Prompting Report Her Marriage Is In Trouble

Are Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth on the brink of divorce? After Witherspoon was spotted without her wedding ring on, rumors are swirling that the marriage could be doomed. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Reese And Jim Marriage Woes?’

According to OK!, Toth and Witherspoon’s ten-year marriage may not be as peachy as it looks. An insider says, “It worried friends that Reese isn’t wearing her ring.” A source adds, “They don’t argue in front of other people… but they’re two very different people, and things may have gone downhill because of it.”

A source adds that “lockdown was tough at the start, as they had to adjust to being stuck together.” While Reese Witherspoon would later return to work, Jim Toth’s job at Quibi came to an end. An insider says, “He found the timing of the Quibi shut down and Reese’s ever-rising success hard to take.” While the ringless outings are a bad sign, a source ends the story on a positive note, saying, “No matter what happens, they always handle their problems on their own terms — and in a dignified way.”

Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Ever-Rising Success’

Quibi’s failure has not destroyed Reese Witherspoon’s marriage. This popular rumor ignores the fact that Toth has decades of success under his belt as a talent agent. Furthermore, the tabloid acts as if Witherspoon’s “ever-rising success” perfectly coincides with Quibi’s downfall. The Academy Award winner has been a Hollywood icon for decades now, long before she married Toth.

Gossip Cop regularly debunks ring-based stories. People take their wedding bands off for a litany of reasons, so it’s hardly a sign that a couple is on the brink of divorce. Reese Witherspoon recently posted a lovely tenth-anniversary message on Instagram, so this story is obviously false.

Other Ring-Less Stories

This tabloid is always on the lookout for celebrities leaving wedding bands at home. Matt Damon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Margot Robbie have all been subjected to the same ring-less narrative. Like Reese Witherspoon, all of their marriages are still going strong. Gossip Cop doesn’t expect OK! to change its ring-based tactics, but it’s important to take these stories with a grain of salt.

We’ve already debunked this tabloid when it claimed that Witherspoon was feuding with Jennifer Aniston. The Morning Show co-stars have been friends for decades and even played sisters on Friends. This tabloid clearly can’t be trusted with Witherspoon stories. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth just celebrated their tin anniversary and look primed to celebrate many more.

