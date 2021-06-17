Reese Witherspoon Reportedly ‘Devastated’ By Marriage Problems, Moving Out?

Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, have been married for ten years, but that doesn’t mean the couple doesn’t have their problems. One tabloid reported last year that the Morning Show star had moved into a “bachelorette pad” after a series of divorce rumors. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the couple stands today.

Out With The Marriage, In With The New House?

Witherspoon was “not letting her rumored marriage split” with husband Jim Toth “hold her back,” Woman’s Day proclaimed this time last year. The rag maintained that the Legally Blonde actress had moved into a fancy new abode, then threw a housewarming party for herself. Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman were allegedly on the guest list.

A long-time and (of course) unnamed friend spilled to the outlet that Witherspoon “puts on a great ‘nothing’s a problem’ show, but she’s absolutely devastated at the problems in her marriage.” Her new home was supposed to have enough space to “give her and the kids a fresh start. She can’t wait to make new memories in it.”

Is Reese Witherspoon Struggling?

Last June, Gossip Cop declared this story false. The “long-time friend” was unnamed and wouldn’t have been a real friend if they were talking to a tabloid. The publication also got ahead of itself and proclaimed that Witherspoon and Toth were divorcing. Reputable outlets weren’t reporting anything close to that about the two, and even most tabloids were keeping mum on their marriage.

Also, it’s worth noting this so-called housewarming party would have taken place during a pandemic, which in the age of social media would have most likely been leaked. Witherspoon and her husband were seen a few days later wearing masks and biking with their son.

Since this story was published, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. To publicly celebrate, Witherspoon posted an official photo of their nuptials on Instagram with the caption, “Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby. What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can’t believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures… figuring out this crazy world together. Here’s to many more days in the sun! I [love] you, JT.”

Since the original article ran, Gossip Cop has debunked at least three other stories from Woman’s Day claiming that Witherspoon and Toth were headed towards splitsville. From the actress being busted with a mystery man to her divorce causing a breakdown to Witherspoon’s success driving them apart, it’s clear the rag has no problem making up big or little lies about the couple’s marriage.

