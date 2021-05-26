Reese Witherspoon ‘On The Brink Of Divorce’ After Breakdown?

Reese Witherspoon is known around Hollywood for her inclusive and positive attitude. However, a tabloid reported last year that The Morning Show actress was losing a bit of her bubbly demeanor due to marriage troubles with husband Jim Toth. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see what is going on with the star.

What’s With Witherspoon’s Marriage?

This time last year, Woman’s Day wrote a two-page spread claiming that “the mother-of-three’s personal life is imploding.” Using moving vans outside her Los Angeles home as evidence, the rag alleged her marriage was in trouble and once again “on the brink of divorce.”

Backing up paparazzi photos of moving vans was an anonymous source to spill all the tea. “Reese is on the edge right now though, it’s all becoming too much. She’s a perfectionist who has tried to be the best at her work, her marriage, and her mothering and it’s a lot,” they told the magazine. Of course, the insider was vague about exactly what was wrong with Witherspoon’s marriage, but they did mention the then-recent death of close friend and Little Fires Everywhere director Lynn Shelton.

Big Little Lies

It is true that Witherspoon and Toth were packing up their home, but that was because they just sold it the month before. It’s not uncommon for celebrities to move homes every couple of years for a change of scenery and to temporarily flee the paparazzi. What wasn’t true were the allegations that there was something wrong in Reese Witherspoon’s marriage.

As Gossip Cop pointed out at the time of publication, Witherspoon had just given an interview with Candis magazine in which she praised her marriage to Toth as a “lovely easy relationship.” This isn’t the first time the tabloids have gotten it wrong. This same publication ran a bogus story claiming Witherspoon was relying on her co-star and collaborator Nicole Kidman amidst continuous fighting with her husband. Also, this shouldn’t have to be said, but bringing up the death of a close friend to push gossip is a low blow.

Quietly Still In Love

Reese Witherspoon is notoriously closed-lipped about her marriage. However this March, the Big Little Lies star publicly celebrated her ten-year wedding anniversary to Jim Toth with a post on Instagram. “Looking back, I can’t believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non-stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures… figuring out this crazy world together. Here’s to many more days in the sun! I [love] you, JT,” she wrote next to a picture of the couple on their wedding day. It looks like the couple is still going strong.

