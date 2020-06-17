Reese Witherspoon Moving Into Bachelorette Pad Amid Divorce Rumors?

Reese Witherspoon is moving into a “bachelorette pad” in the midst of a series of divorce rumors, reports one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop looked into the story.
According to Woman’s Day, Witherspoon is “not letting her rumored marriage split” with husband Jim Toth “hold her back.” The tabloid contends that the actress moved into a luxurious new home and invited her famous pals, including Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman, over for a housewarming party. Witherspoon, a “long-time friend” tells the outlet, “puts on a great ‘nothing’s a problem’ show, but she’s absolutely devastated at the problems in her marriage.” The new living space will reportedly “give her and the kids a fresh start and she can’t wait to make new memories in it.”
This story is nonsense. First of all, why would a supposed “long-time friend” of the actress reveal that she’s getting divorced before Reese Witherspoon herself has gone public with the announcement? Second and more importantly, Witherspoon and Toth are not divorcing, nor are there any popular rumors about it. The tabloid is attempting to give itself credibility by making you think the theory is already well-established, but that’s not true. Don’t let that phrasing trick you into believing that this isn’t a rumor the tabloid has just made up for its own gain. Not even one slightly reputable outlet has written about it.
Additionally, Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon were photographed out on a bike ride together just a couple days ago in Malibu. Toth was pictured smiling as he biked alongside his wife. They’re doing fine.
Gossip Cop was immediately suspicious to see this story in Woman’s Day because that tabloid has demonstrated time and time again that it has absolutely no insight into Witherspoon and Toth’s marriage. In July of last year, the magazine reported that the couple’s recent trip to Paris got “tense” due to their supposed marriage problems. A trusted source informed us the story was untrue, while paparazzi photographed the couple clearly enjoying themselves on their vacation.
Last month Gossip Cop debunked another story from the tabloid, this time about how Witherspoon was having a breakdown behind closed doors. A “source” contended that the actress has “been on the brink of divorce several times in the past 12 months,” adding that moving trucks had been spotted outside her and Toth’s home. Unfortunately for the magazine, Witherspoon had recently given an interview in which she spoke positively about her marriage, calling it a “lovely, easy relationship.” And those moving vans were real, but it was simply because the whole family was moving into a different house.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.