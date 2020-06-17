Reese Witherspoon Moving Into Bachelorette Pad Amid Divorce Rumors?

This story is nonsense. First of all, why would a supposed “long-time friend” of the actress reveal that she’s getting divorced before Reese Witherspoon herself has gone public with the announcement? Second and more importantly, Witherspoon and Toth are not divorcing, nor are there any popular rumors about it. The tabloid is attempting to give itself credibility by making you think the theory is already well-established, but that’s not true. Don’t let that phrasing trick you into believing that this isn’t a rumor the tabloid has just made up for its own gain. Not even one slightly reputable outlet has written about it.