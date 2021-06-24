Gossip Cop

Reese Witherspoon ‘Marriage Woes’ After She’s Spotted Without Her Ring?

Ariel Gordon
2:00 pm, June 24, 2021
Reese Witherspoon waves and smiles at photographers on the red carpet
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Was Reese Witherspoon sending a message that her marriage is in trouble by running errands without her wedding ring? That’s was one tabloid’s story earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Reese Witherspoon ‘Dropping Big Little Clues’ About Her Marriage?

Back in April, the National Enquirer reported Reese Witherspoon may be sending out signals that she and her husband Jim Toth are headed for Splitsville. The tabloid alleged that recent photos of Witherspoon without her wedding ring weren’t a good sign. That combined with radio silence on social media when it comes to her husband may mean trouble for the pair.

An insider told the tabloid, “Hollywood tongues are wagging after Reese kept getting seen with no ring,” adding, “She must have known word would get around. Jim’s always been very low-key — but recently he’s around less than ever!” Then with seemingly no angle on the information, the tabloid wraps up by informing readers that Witherspoon has one child with Toth and two children from previous marriages. The magazine also mentions the couple recently moved into a new home.

Reese Witherspoon’s Ten-Year Marriage Falling Apart?

The only thing this tabloid alleges is that Witherspoon was spotted without her ring, and that celebrity gossipers are speculating about what it all could mean. On that front, the tabloid isn’t too far off. That being said, the implication here is that Witherspoon’s marriage is in trouble, which we’ve debunked plenty of times.

Married people take off their rings for loads of innocent reasons. A few ring-less photos do not mean a marriage is doomed. The magazine also ignored the fact that Witherspoon posted a sweet 10th anniversary tribute to Toth on Instagram shortly before this article was published. That detail completely discredits the tabloid’s claim that Witherspoon hasn’t mentioned Toth on her social media since Valentine’s Day.

Furthermore, Witherspoon recently posted a sweet photo of Toth and their son for Father’s day captioned, “Every day is Father’s Day over here!” adding, “These kids are so lucky to have a loving/ kind/ caring dad like Jim.” If the tabloid had done its research, it would have found that Witherspoon and Toth are doing just fine.

The Tabloid On Reese Witherspoon

It’s hard to trust anything the National Enquirer has to say about Reese Witherspoon. Last year, the outlet alleged Witherspoon was feuding with Gwyneth Paltrow over a cookware line. Then the tabloid claimed Witherspoon and Toth’s marriage was falling apart due to a failed business venture. And more recently, the publication alleged Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were feuding. It’s clear the National Enquirer has no real insight into Witherspoon’s life.

