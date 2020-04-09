Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Are Reese Witherspoon, Mila Kunis, and Julia Roberts all experiencing marital troubles under stress and self-isolation brought on by coronavirus? That tired rumor may have gotten a new coat of paint in the era of the global pandemic, but it’s still not true. Gossip Cop has debunked countless stories of this kind before, and we can debunk them again.

In a bloated and totally fabricated article, Star uses the devastating virus to go after three couples who often serve as targets for tabloid gossip: Witherspoon and Jim Toth, Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Roberts and Danny Moder. First up are Witherspoon and Toth: according to an unnamed “insider,” the couple was “all but living separate lives” before entering self-imposed quarantine together. “Being trapped together is too much for Reese to handle,” the suspicious tipster continues, adding that “if it weren’t for the kids, who knows if they’d still be together.”

This tabloid loves to push the theory that Reese Witherspoon and Toth are “living separate lives.” Gossip Cop had already debunked a February article claiming the same thing: in fact, they’re doing just fine. Witherspoon showed love for Toth on Valentine’s Day with a photo of the two on Instagram, and had previously said that she’s “very lucky” to be with him. More recently, she shared selfie with her family, including Toth, on her birthday. They are quite clearly not living separate lives.

The unreliable magazine then moves on to Mila Kunis and Aston Kutcher, recycling another tired rumor that Demi Moore’s memoir is causing drama for Kutcher (her ex-husband) and Kunis. That supposed issue has led to another one, according to another questionable source: that the pair are in a “battle for control” of their two kids. “Ashton wants to raise their kids without any help,” this source claims, allegedly seeing Kunis as “too controlling.” “Mila has a lot of uncertainty about their future together,” the tipster concludes.

Gossip Cop has already busted this rumor enough times that you shouldn’t think twice about dismissing it right off the bat. Some tabloids, including Star, took things a step further by claiming that Kunis’ health was suffering due to marital drama from the fallout of Moore’s book. Kunis and Kutcher themselves even took to Instagram to laugh off one tabloid claim that they were “over.”

Finally, there’s Julia Roberts and Danny Moder, a couple who have been happily married since 2002, yet who somehow still end up being tabloid fodder. The article contends that Roberts is “really stressed out” at the situation and has been “taking all her frustrations out” on Moder and their three children. “Julia’s bossy by nature, but her nagging has increased tenfold since she and Danny have been stuck inside,” says a snarky “insider,” adding that Moder feels “totally suffocated.” This suspicious source goes on to mention Roberts’ recent purchase of a San Francisco house, which they claim she purchased “so she can move out of the Malibu home where she’s currently stuck with Danny.”

Once again, this claim isn’t just nonsense: it’s unoriginal nonsense. Gossip Cop has been over the theory that Roberts’ San Francisco house is a sign that they’re breaking up: last month, Woman’s Day was claiming Roberts did it to “escape” Moder. It’s simply not true. Moder and Roberts are doing fine together. All of these claims are just transparent attempts by Star to capitalize on a deadly and frightening situation.