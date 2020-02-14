Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Living Separate Lives?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Reese Witherspoon’s marriage to Jim Toth is not “hanging by a thread,” despite a phony tabloid story. The article is totally fabricated. Gossip Cop can correct it.

A report form Star this week claims the Legally Blonde actress and her husband have been “living separate lives for months,” according to a “spy” with supposed insider knowledge. The couple allegedly got into a fight on the sidelines of their 7-year-old son’s soccer game, revealing cracks in their marriage. The suspicious source adds that this apparent “rift” has been widening since last March and “it’s not a matter of if, but when they’ll get a divorce.”

Gossip Cop finds the tabloid’s claims to be ridiculous and completely contradicted by actual evidence. It seems likely they got the idea about Witherspoon and Toth fighting at their son’s soccer came after the couple was recently spotted watching their son at soccer practice, but there’s no evidence of any kind of spat. The two were seen holding hands while out on a lunch date last month, and on Friday, Witherspoon showed love for her hubby on social media in honor of Valentine’s Day. Along with a photos of the two, the actress wrote, “Me and My Valentine!”

Additionally, in an October 2019 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress had nothing but good things to say about Toth. “I have a husband who supports my dreams and ideas,” she told the publication. “He helps me with everything. I’m very lucky.” That doesn’t sound like a widening rift to us. It’s clear Witherspoon and Toth are not living separate lives. Star either has terrible insider information or is purposefully being deceitful to sell magazines.

The tabloid claims the couple has been “plagued by rumors of strife” throughout their marriage. Of course, what they’re leaving out is that most of those rumors have been just as unsubstantiated as this one. Over the past few years, Star and Woman’s Day, an equally untrustworthy publication, have made up rumor after rumor imagining marriage strife that has yet to come true.

In 2019, Woman’s Day claimed the couple endured a “tense” vacation in Paris amid mounting marital problems. Star, meanwhile, alleged they were having issues due to Witherspoon’s busy work schedule. The previous year, Woman’s Day made the exact same baseless claim. Perhaps most outrageously, the tabloid alleged in 2018 that Witherspoon was back with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, whom she divorced in 2007. It’s almost as though these tabloids wish the couple would have problems just so they have something to talk about.