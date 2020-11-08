Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Marriage Falling Apart Due To Quibi?

She’s been called “America’s sweetheart,” but now she may be calling a divorce lawyer. One tabloid reports that Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth are at odds because of the lopsided power dynamic. With Toth’s job at Quibi coming to an end, it makes Witherspoon the prime breadwinner in the family. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, the tension in the nine-year marriage of the Legally Blonde star and Toth has been brewing since the two were arrested in 2013. “She still blames him” for the subsequent no-contest plea, and now it looks like the marriage will get a new “stress test.” Sources say that “there’s a real balance of power that’s been building up” which puts the ultra-successful Witherspoon on one end and the recently unemployed Toth on the other.
Toth was the “content acquisition president” for Quibi, a streaming platform that simply did not go well. It “crumbled after less than six months,” which means the Cruel Intensions star is the only earner in the family. The tension in the marriage has even led to be “holed up with her kids with ex Ryan Phillippe.” Quibi may be over, but it looks like it’s destruction could destroy this marriage.
This tabloid starts with a baseless claim and uses loads of small details to bolster itself. The problem is those small details are all missing key pieces of information. Yes, Quibi failed. But Toth was a big-time talent agent for CAA for decades before that, so it’s safe to say he won’t be out of work long. Yes, Witherspoon and Phillippe recently reunited, but it was to celebrate their son’s birthday.
As for the arrest, the Walk the Line star recently opened up about the DUI on a podcast with Jameela Jamil. She called it “embarrassing and dumb,’ but there was no hint that she still held any grudge against her husband. They’ve remained married for years since that arrest, and there’s no need for the Enquirer to dredge it up now.
Toth and Witherspoon have been together for years, and there’s no reason to think Quibi is what’s kept them together. Witherspoon made an Instagram post not too long ago praising her husband.
Tabloids just love to target Witherspoon because she’s famous and successful, but Gossip Cop knows this story is completely false.
This tabloid said the Election star was sought out by Tom Cruise for a career boost. Cruise hardly needs a career boost, and no collaboration ended up happening. It claimed Witherspoon’s decades-long friendship with Jenifer Aniston was coming to an end thanks to The Morning Show, but the two have both signed on for another season and have nothing but kind words for each other.
In an odd story, this tabloid claimed Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were trying to sabotage The Morning Show because of some petty jealousy. Apparently, the professional actors were mad that Aniston didn’t bring them on the show, but it’s not like Aniston exclusively makes shows with the Friends cast. Whatever sources the Enquirer claims to have near Witherspoon should not be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.