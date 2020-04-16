Truth About Reese Witherspoon Feuding With Jennifer Aniston

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are friends who frequently share love for one another on social media, yet the tabloid world is convinced they’re constantly feuding behind the scenes of the series they star in together, The Morning Show. Here are a few times Gossip Cop shot own tabloid claims that were dead wrong about the two actresses.

In light of the mixed critical reception The Morning Show received when it debuted in November, OK! ran a story claiming that that Aniston and Witherspoon were blaming each other for the bad press. “Jen isn’t happy with a lot of the decisions Reese made early on,” a so-called “insider” told the magazine, who added that Witherspoon felt she “should’ve chosen someone more critically acclaimed” to pair up with, “like Nicole Kidman.” In reality, Aniston and Witherspoon had nothing but good things to say about each other while promoting the show, and plenty of critics and viewers praised the series. Additionally, Aniston’s rep confirmed on the record for Gossip Cop that the story was totally bogus.

In December, they were feuding because they were nominated for Golden Globes in the same category, at least according to In Touch. The magazine’s unnamed “source” contended that “the rivalry between Reese and Jen is getting intense – they’re even bashing each other to friends.”

Gossip Cop dismissed the bogus claim as the two actresses praised one another as friends and coworkers following their nominations. “I am so honored to be included with my incredible partner Reese,” Aniston stated, while Witherspoon wrote in an Instagram post, “there are not enough hugs, heart emojis or words to express how much I cherish working with @jenniferaniston.” The premise that they would be feuding over both being honored at the Golden Globes was just ridiculous.

A few days later, New Idea took a slightly different direction, alleging that Aniston was in a fight with Nicole Kidman over Reese Witherspoon’s friendship. The tabloid likely took inspiration from the fact that Witherspoon had also co-starred alongside Kidman in Big Little Lies. “They’re all pretty fiery and use to getting their way,” said a questionable tipster, “so you can expect the claws to come out big time when they’re all in the same room.” A source close to the situation told Gossip Cop that the claim of catty feuding was just complete nonsense.

In February, after award season was over, the National Enquirer chimed in with a story of their own about the supposedly “catty” co-stars, claiming that Aniston was trying to steal the spotlight from Witherspoon. A dubious source told the outlet that Aniston found Witherspoon to be “snippy,” while Witherspoon found her co-star to be “standoffish.” But Gossip Cop checked in with Aniston’s rep, who had some choice words to say on the matter: “it’s so typical that they put one female against another. They don’t do it for men,” the spokesperson told us. “None of this is true. Jen adores Reese and they are excellent partners who love working together.” There you have it, nothing more really needs to be said, does it?