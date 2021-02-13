Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Feuding On The Set Of 'The Morning Show'?

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s characters in the series, The Morning Show, aren't exactly best friends, but did art intimate life? Last year, a tabloid claimed the leading actresses feuded amid filming the acclaimed drama series. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the report and what we uncovered.
In 2020, the National Enquirer declared Aniston and Witherspoon were each vying for the spotlight with Aniston seemingly coming out as the victor. According to the tabloid, both actresses were “attention hogs” and insiders revealed Witherspoon was forced to “take a backseat” on the popular show. The source further disclosed the actress’s alleged feud dated back to when Witherspoon and Aniston first acted together. Nearly two decades ago, Witherspoon appeared on a few episodes of Friends as Aniston’s character’s younger sister. "Jen thought Reese was snippy, and Reese thought Jen was standoffish," the source said, adding, "and the old rivalry is hotter than ever!"
Despite what the paper asserted, Gossip Cop clarified that the overdramatic report wasn’t remotely true. At the time, we ran the story by a rep for Jennifer Aniston who dismissed the ridiculous story. The actress spokesperson further stated: “It's so typical that they put one female against another. They don't do it for men. None of this is true. Jen adores Reese and they are excellent partners who love working together." Additionally, Reese Witherspoon has spoken about her friendship with Aniston and revealed the pair have been close since starring together on Friends, saying “She was so sweet to me. I was really nervous, and she was like, 'Oh, my gosh—don’t worry about it!' I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines, and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. We’ve been friends ever since.”
Also, the second season of The Morning Show has already been shooting. If Aniston and Witherspoon truly had issues behind the scenes, we doubt the leading actresses would return for the series. Furthermore, this wasn’t the first the Enquirer made up bogus claims that Gossip Cop corrected.
About eight months ago, the paper claimed Jennifer Aniston was going to get a revenge makeover to make Brad Pitt jealous. Gossip Cop has clarified hundreds of times that Aniston and Pitt aren't back together. It wouldn’t make sense for the actress to get an entire makeover just to make her ex-husband jealous, 15 years later.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.