Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Feuding On The Set Of 'The Morning Show'?

In Reality, Jennifer & Reese Are Actually Friends

Despite what the paper asserted, Gossip Cop clarified that the overdramatic report wasn’t remotely true. At the time, we ran the story by a rep for Jennifer Aniston who dismissed the ridiculous story. The actress spokesperson further stated: “It's so typical that they put one female against another. They don't do it for men. None of this is true. Jen adores Reese and they are excellent partners who love working together." Additionally, Reese Witherspoon has spoken about her friendship with Aniston and revealed the pair have been close since starring together on Friends, saying “She was so sweet to me. I was really nervous, and she was like, 'Oh, my gosh—don’t worry about it!' I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines, and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. We’ve been friends ever since.”