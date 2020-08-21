Reese Witherspoon Jealous of Jennifer Aniston's Emmy Nomination for The Morning Show?

The decades’ long friendship between Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon is not in doubt. The tabloid report of in-fighting over Emmy slights is bogus. Gossip Cop has the full story.
In the latest version of this well-trodden story, LIfe & Style claims Witherspoon is upset that Aniston got nominated for The Morning Show while Witherspoon did not. An anonymous source told the tabloid that Witherspoon was expecting her name to be nominated and “was quite taken aback when she saw Jen’s there instead.”
This so-called source continues to stir tension by claiming to know how Witherspoon feels in her head: “Reese acts like she’s thrilled for Jen, but deep down, she can’t help thinking it should’ve been her.” How would anyone, let alone this alleged source, know-how Witherspoon felt “deep down” about anything? Strictly Witherspoon would know that.
We’ve busted numerous stories about Witherspoon and Aniston fighting in the past. There have been so many that we’ve even collected some of them here. In any case, Life & Style has obviously not stopped pushing this phony narrative.
This story is simply not true. Witherspoon and Aniston are still close friends who make over a million dollars an episode from The Morning Show. The two will work with each other again in season two, which is presently delayed due to the pandemic. Witherspoon publicly expressed pride in the nominations the AppleTV+ show did receive, without a hint of bitterness toward anyone.
For the record, Witherspoon has been getting nominated for major awards since Election. She has won an Emmy and an Oscar. Being snubbed by these organizations is no rarer for her than winning an award. Why would this specific snub set her off?
Gossip Cop has busted phony relationship rumors about both Aniston and Witherspoon. The tabloid claimed Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth were living “separate lives” during the pandemic. The phrase “separate lives” pops up constantly in tabloid stories, and is an easy sign that the story is made-up.
As for Aniston, she’s forever intertwined in Life & Style’s eyes with ex-husband Brad Pitt. It claimed she and Pitt took a romantic trip to France and that they were planning to adopt a baby girl. Pitt and Aniston are not dating and are certainly not adopting.
Witherspoon have been close friends for as long as they’ve been in the public eye. Witherspoon being snubbed while Aniston was nominated has not ended that friendship and this article is completely bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.