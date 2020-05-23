Reese Witherspoon In ‘Quarantine Hell’ And Getting Divorced?

The tabloid makes a lot of bold claims. Unfortunately for the outlet, those claims are all wrong. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are not on the verge of divorce. Just take what Witherspoon herself said in an interview in the June 2020 issue of Candis magazine about her husband. "We have the best time together. We find humor in everything,” Witherspoon says, adding, that they “have that lovely easy relationship - you know how you get that sort of great feeling when it's all working out." Whoops. The tabloid relied too much on anonymous “insiders” and not enough on the Legally Blonde star herself.