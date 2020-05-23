Reese Witherspoon In ‘Quarantine Hell’ And Getting Divorced?

Is Reese Witherspoon on the verge of divorce amidst the pressure of isolation? That’s what a tabloid is purporting this week. Gossip Cop has investigated the allegation.
In its latest issue, In Touch dedicates a two page spread to Witherspoon’s supposed marriage problems while under quarantine with her partner of 7 years, Jim Toth. The unreliable outlet highlights what it asserts are “warning signs,” like the fact that the Big Little Lies actress didn’t give Toth a shout out on Instagram on their anniversary, though she has in the past. The tabloid also claims that the couple selling their house last month as more evidence the marriage is struggling. It fails to mention they bought another house together in Malibu last year.
Finally, an unnamed source, like is always so prevalent in all questionable tabloid stories, supposedly tells the magazine, “Reese and Jim have always had their issues, but things are amplified now that they’re both working from home. There are even rumors they’re headed for a divorce. A so-called “insider” also contends a professional rivalry has developed between the couple.
In April, the streaming service, Quibi, launched, with Toth serving as the head of content and that, this supposed insider claims, has “been kind of a dud,” before adding, “Meanwhile everything Reese touches turns to gold. I wouldn’t be surprised if that was causing friction.” Finally the source concludes, “No one knows if the marriage will survive. Things between them are from perfect, and it’s just not looking good.”
The tabloid makes a lot of bold claims. Unfortunately for the outlet, those claims are all wrong. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are not on the verge of divorce. Just take what Witherspoon herself said in an interview in the June 2020 issue of Candis magazine about her husband. "We have the best time together. We find humor in everything,” Witherspoon says, adding, that they “have that lovely easy relationship - you know how you get that sort of great feeling when it's all working out." Whoops. The tabloid relied too much on anonymous “insiders” and not enough on the Legally Blonde star herself.
Frankly, it’s hardly surprising that the magazine would be so wrong about Reese Witherspoon’s relationship with Toth, as it has very no insight into other parts of her life, either. Usually, the tabloid claims Witherspoon is fighting with her co-stars, not her husband, however. Way back in 2018, the outlet alleged she was feuding with Meryl Streep, her co-star on Big Little Lies. Gossip Cop debunked the false claim at the time. The actresses are very tight, and have lavished praise on each other throughout the show’s run.
The tabloids love to invent stories about Witherspoon “feuding” with just about everybody in her life, including Streep, Jennifer Aniston, and Nicole Kidman. If you believed the tabloids, you’d think she hates everybody she’s ever been around. Gossip Cop doesn’t trust the tabloids and will continue to correct any false reports that come from dubious outlets like this.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.