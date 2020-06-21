Reese Witherspoon, Husband Jim Toth Living Separate Lives?

Are Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth living separate lives? A recent article in a tabloid claims this to be true. Gossip Cop can correct the story.
According to Life & Style, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are done “putting out the little fires” everywhere in their marriage. The publication the two are living completely separate lives, which the outlet contends is fine with Toth. “Jim just can’t compete with Reese’s success and that causes a lot of friction in their marriage. It’s no secret that he’d rather live his life and let Reese live hers,” a so-called pal tells the magazine.
The supposed insider further alleges Witherspoon just put down $11.9 million on a mansion in Los Angeles, which the tabloid tries to convey is more proof of the couple’s issues. “At this point, he doesn't even like to work out with her,” the unnamed insider continues, adding, recently, Witherspoon and Toth have been spotted jogging throughout LA separately.
“It’s kinda mean. Jim doesn’t hide the fact that he prefers to do his things, without Reese,” the supposed insider concludes. Here's what happening. The tabloid is pretty much trying to insinuate that Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are living separate lives because they were seen jogging separate times. Yet this doesn’t prove the two are having problems. A lot of couples like to workout without their significant other. Also, Witherspoon has always been into fitness and health, so it’s no surprise she would be seen going for a run alone.
Plus, the outlet bases it’s information on the words of an unnamed and untraceable source but doesn't have any real evidence the spouses are having any kind of issues. This also wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids tried to insinuate Witherspoon and Toth were “living separate lives.”
Life & Style’s sister publication, Star, was busted by Gossip Cop earlier this year for maintaining a similar tale. The unreliable publication falsely claimed Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's marriage was "hanging on by the thread.” A supposed “spy” told the magazine the spouses' marriage had a rift in it, but Gossip Cop found the story to be inaccurate.
Two months later, we busted In Touch, another sister-publication of Life & Style, for incorrectly stating Witherspoon was in “quarantine hell” and getting a divorce from Toth. The article insisted the couple were having a difficult time being together during the current lock down and “insiders” were alleging the two would probably end up divorcing. The outlet’s premise was completely bogus. The tabloid didn’t have any evidence to support its claim.
These outlets are trying to convey the same recycled narrative. Just like the previous stories we've busted, Gossip Cop is doing the same for this most recent bogus story about Reese Witherspoon's marriage.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.