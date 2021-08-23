Reese Witherspoon Headed For Divorce After $900M Sale, ‘Beginning Of The End’ For Relationship

Is Reese Witherspoon preparing to leave her husband, Jim Toth, following the multimillion-dollar sale of her media company? One tabloid claims the business move was Witherspoon’s first step in her split from Toth. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Trouble Ahead’ For Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth?

This week, OK! reports Reese Witherspoon is gearing up to divorce her husband, Jim Toth. According to the magazine, Witherspoon and Toth have been having problems ever since she started her media company, Hello Sunshine, in 2016, and Toth boarded the project as co-owner. An insider dishes, “For Reese to float the idea of selling the business came as a real shock given how hard she’s worked to build it.”

The source goes on, insisting Witherspoon and Toth “have become more like business partners” over the years. “So, in a way, it’s not a complete surprise,” the insider muses. The magazine notes that, since Witherspoon and Toth having sold Hello Sunshine for $900 million, “if the worst happens, and Reese and Jim were to divorce, they both stand to walk away from their marriage with a huge pile of cash. Some folks can’t help but see this as a sign that this is the beginning of the end.”

Reese Witherspoon ‘Cashing Out’ On Her Marriage?

So, is it true Witherspoon sold her production company to build a safety net for her and Toth if they chose to divorce? Of course not. First of all, the tabloid leaves out some key details about Witherspoon’s multimillion-dollar sale. First of all, Witherspoon didn’t sell her whole stake in the company. The Legally Blonde actress still retains around 18% ownership. Despite the magazine’s claims, Witherspoon isn’t abandoning ship. But more importantly, the business move had nothing to do with her marriage.

In celebrating the news on Instagram, Witherspoon wrote, “I couldn’t be more excited about what this means for our future. I am committed to continuing to create opportunity for filmmakers, authors and creators of all backgrounds and experiences to tell their stories in their own way, and reach more audiences who will see that their stories matter.” It’s obvious Witherspoon saw this sale as an amazing opportunity to further her work and vision. It’s delusional to draw any conclusions about the state of her marriage from her decision.

But most importantly, Witherspoon and Toth’s marriage seems better than ever. The couple went on a romantic getaway to celebrate Toth’s birthday and posted plenty of sweet pictures from the trip. One of the photo’s captions read, “Soaking up these summer nights with my cute hubby.” It’s obvious the couple is doing just fine and there was no story here.

The Tabloid On Reese Witherspoon

We’ve covered this story countless times. The outlets are constantly predicting Witherspoon and Toth are headed for divorce, although none of them can provide a shred of evidence. Earlier this year, OK! reported Witherspoon and Toth’s marriage was in trouble after she was spotted without her wedding ring. Then, Star reported Witherspoon was “overwhelmed” and “gearing up for a split” from Toth.

Then Life & Style claimed Witherspoon and Toth had been “drifting apart” for months. And more recently, the National Enquirer reports Witherspoon’s big sale was all to bail her husband out of debt. Obviously, none of these disreputable tabloids have any insight into Witherspoon and Toth’s marriage.