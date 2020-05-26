Reese Witherspoon Having A Secret Breakdown?

Reese Witherspoon is not having a breakdown, secret or otherwise. A tabloid alleging she is, is wrong. Gossip Cop can debunk the story.
The latest issue of Woman’s Day features a two-page spread contending “the mother-of-three’s personal life is imploding.” According to the questionable outlet, she’s “been on the brink of divorce several times in the past 12 months” and her marriage to Jim Toth is “on the rocks” again as “moving vans were pictured outside their Los Angeles home.”
A supposed source tells the tabloid, “Reese is on the edge right now though, it’s all becoming too much. She’s a perfectionist who has tried to be the best at her work, her marriage and her mothering and it’s a lot.” The shady outlet even stoops so low as to bring up the death of her close friend and co-worker Lynn Shelton. “That brought Reese to her knees.”
The story, featuring pictures of moving vans and movers outside her Pacific Palisades home, is filled with cherry-picked quotes from recent interviews that the always open Witherspoon made about various struggles in her life. Rather than include the entire quotes about how she overcame them or how they affected her, the dubious outlet simply uses them as “evidence” that the actress is struggling now.
There’s a lot to unpack here, but let’s start with the fact that there were indeed movers at her family home. It’s because she and Toth sold the house last month. Witherspoon hasn’t announced where they are moving, but they do own other property in the Los Angeles area, so it’s likely they they’re planning to move to one of those.
Secondly, her marriage is not on the rocks. In fact, Gossip Cop busted another false report just a few days day that claimed it was. The tabloids often make the bogus allegation about Witherspoon and Toth, but as we pointed out the last time we busted the previous story, Reese Witherspoon just gave an interview in Candis magazine where she praised her marriage with Toth, call it a “lovely easy relationship.”
Let’s be frank here, Woman’s Day is clueless when it comes to the Cruel Intentions star’s married life. Last June, the unreliable magazine claimed Reese Witherspoon was leaning on Nicole Kidman for support amidst marriage problems. The tabloid purported Kidman had watched Witherspoon have tearful arguments with Toth and would “lend her a shoulder” when she needed. That story, just like this one was totally false.
The magazine was also wrong a moth before that when it asserted Witherspoon was “fed up” with Toth’s partying, despite have just heaped more praise on her husband in an Instagram posts. For both stories. Gossip Cop reached out to our impeccable sources close to the couple who confirmed the stories were all nonsense, as is this latest one.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.