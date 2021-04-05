Reese Witherspoon Getting $250 Million Divorce?

Are Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth headed for a $250 million divorce? That’s what the tabloids are saying. Gossip Cop wants to check in on the couple and clear things up.

Quarantine Spelling Trouble For Witherspoon And Troth?

The cover of the most recent edition of In Touch sports a picture of an angry Witherspoon behind the headline “Furious Reese’s $250 million Divorce Shocker!” The magazine contains pages’ worth of insider info on Witherspoon and Troth’s marriage troubles. It begins with recalling the statement Witherspoon made on Instagram about her husband on their 10th wedding anniversary. In the actress’ post, she gushed about happy times with her husband and lovely family, but the article claims it’s all a façade.

The piece goes on to claim that the couple’s marital issues have been ever-present for a while, but have only been exacerbated by their close-quarantine-quarters. According to the article, Toth has been resentful of Witherspoon for her recent success. Furthermore, it claims that Witherspoon has long been frustrated by a lack of affection on her husband’s part. The magazine also goes on to blame both Witherspoon and Toth’s excessive drinking for worsening their marital problems.

Then there’s the concern about the couple’s potential split. The magazine insists that because there was no prenup, half of Witherspoon’s wealth would go to Toth. That’s where the $250 million figure comes from. The article claims that Witherspoon now feels trapped by her fear of losing so much of her wealth, and potentially losing custody of the son she shares with Toth.

Witherspoon Headed For Divorce?

So, is Reese Witherspoon at risk of losing $250 million to Jim Toth in an impending divorce? With what we know, that’s probably not the case.

There have been no substantiated reports of marital problems for Witherspoon and Toth. The “insider” the magazine is referring to is likely lying or is made-up by the tabloid itself. By all reports, the couple is happy. Furthermore, there’s no reason to doubt the sincerity of Witherspoon’s anniversary post. The couple was celebrating a decade together, and it’s strange to read into the lovely day any further than that.

The Tabloid Loves Crying “Divorce”

Like many tabloids, In Touch has no qualms with inventing divorce stories. A recent edition of the tabloid claimed that Faith Hill and Tim McGraw were calling it quits. It also reported that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were on the brink of divorce. The tabloid even speculated that Michael Douglas was divorcing Catherin Zeta-Jones after 20 years of marriage. It seems that Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth aren’t immune to the tabloid’s speculation.

More News From Gossip Cop

How ‘Boy Meets World’s’ Maitland Ward Plans To Juggle Adult Film Career After TV Return

Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?

Audrina Patridge’s Controversial ‘Skirt Jeans’ Has The Internet Divided

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones?

Liv Tyler’s Son Looks Like His Famous Grandfather