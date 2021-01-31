Reese Witherspoon Drops 'Divorce Bombshell' On Husband Jim Toth?

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth have been married for nearly a decade, but one outlet reports that cracks have begun to show in the relationship. Growing tensions even have the actress threatening to leave the former Quibi exec for good. Here's what we know.
"Reese & Jim At A Breaking Point" says the article for Life & Style's cover story. Problems have been mounting for the couple, an insider says, and things simply don't show any signs of getting better. "There are rumors that Reese and Jim are headed for a divorce," the source says. "Tensions are at an all-time high, and friends believe Reese and Jim are at a breaking point — they both want out."
Making matters worse is the fallout from the nearly $2 billion collapse of Quibi, which left Toth without a job. "Reese is relieved to have her freedom and be back at work again so that she can have the space she needs, away from Jim," the snitch says. "Just being in the same room for a couple of minutes is enough to set them off," and they've been fighting over everything from household chores to finances.
"When things are heated, they've each been known to make divorce threats," the source adds. Some mysterious and personal Instagram posts from Witherspoon that didn't mention her husband have added to the ominous feelings. "It's clear that Reese is finally fed up."
In reality, they looked pretty dang happy just a few weeks ago. For Christmas, each member of the entire family got their own velour tracksuit, which we can't imagine happening in an unhappy home. It's also kind of useless to judge a couple by what they don't post, but since Witherspoon is still including her husband in her posts, the tabloid's source looks to be totally wrong.
Besides, this is an extremely tired narrative at this point. Quibi's explosive failure was probably not a fun thing to experience for Toth, but both he and his wife are still one of the most high-profile couples out there. Movies flop, clients leave, and careers change — it's something they're both used to after decades in show business.
We've actually debunked a similar story from Life & Style last June that claimed that Toth and Witherspoon were living totally separate lives and a split could be on the way. Months and months have passed, and the tabloid is still trying to push the same idea despite the fact that the couple has happily stuck together the entire time. Life & Style clearly doesn't care much for reality, as it often ignores it to trash Witherspoon. In 2019, it reported that the actress was bitter and feuding with Nicole Kidman.
That same year, it argued that Witherspoon was fighting with Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show. With plenty of Hollywood productions on COVID hiatus, it seems like the tabloid has settled on attacking her marriage since she's got a shortage of co-stars. There's no truth to any of the stories about Witherspoon's fights, including those about her husband.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
