Reese Witherspoon ‘Drifting Apart’ From Husband Jim Toth For Months, Close To Divorce?

6:00 pm, August 11, 2021
Reese Witherspoon smiling in a red dress
(Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Is Reese Witherspoon desperately trying to salvage her marriage to Jim Toth after “drifting apart” for months? One tabloid insists the couple have been on the rocks for some time. Gossip Cop investigates.

Reese Witherspoon ‘Breathing Life Back Into Her Marriage’?

On July 27, Reese Witherspoon’s husband, Jim Toth, turned 51. This week, Life & Style reports Witherspoon pulled out all the stops to celebrate her hubby’s special day. An inside source dishes, “She got him a new sports car, a watch with their initials engraved on the back of it and a framed photo of their first date,” adding, “She even surprised him with a romantic retreat to the Caribbean.” But the magazine insists Witherspoon had another intention by showering him with such special gifts.

According to the report, Witherspoon is desperately trying to save her and Toth’s marriage. The outlet purports the couple had been drifting apart for months when she decided they needed to revitalize their marriage. “Reese missed Jim and realized that she can’t live without him,” the source spills to the tabloid. The insider claims they’ve been going to couples therapy and spending more time together. “They’re hiking in Malibu, redecorating their home, going out to dinner,” the insider muses, “They’ve actually managed to save their marriage!”

Reese Witherspoon ‘Fights To Save Her Marriage’?

So, is it true Witherspoon and Toth were near divorce? Of course not. Aside from the word of an unnamed insider, the tabloid provides no evidence that Witherspoon and Toth were ever struggling. From what we can tell, Witherspoon and Toth have been going strong all this time. Witherspoon has always sung Toth’s praises on Instagram, so it’s unclear where this picture of a failing marriage is coming from. For Father’s Day, Witherspoon posted a loving tribute to Toth captioned “Every day is Father’s Day over here!”

And just a few days ago, Reese Witherspoon posted another photo with Jim Toth captioned, “Soaking up these summer nights with my cute hubby.”

Contrary to the magazine’s claims, Witherspoon is completely allowed to shower her husband with gifts because she loves him and wants to celebrate his birthday. Only tabloids will take something as innocent and sweet as a birthday message and surprise vacation as a bad sign for a couple’s marriage. This report is completely delusional.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Marriages

Life & Style has been wrong about Witherspoon and Toth before. Just last year, the magazine alleged Witherspoon and Toth were living separate lives. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed the couple was talking divorce. The publication also speculated that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had hit a rough patch, and more recently, the tabloid claimed Jessica Alba’s marriage was in “crisis mode.” Obviously, Life & Style has no insight into celebrities’ marriages.

